Wolves vs Brighton live stream: How to watch FA Cup fifth round game online

The Wolves vs Brighton live stream in the FA Cup fifth round represents an all-Premier League clash between two of the season's big success stories. Remember, there are no replays from this stage onwards, so there must be a winner on the night — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Wolves vs Brighton live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Wolves vs Brighton live stream takes place on Wednesday Feb. 28.

► Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 6:45 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 29)

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Gary O'Neil has done an extraordinary job at Wolves. Parachuted into the club five days before the start of the season, the former Bournemouth boss has galvanized the club who sit ninth in the top flight. Wolves have lost just twice since before Christmas, with forward bustler Pedro Neto's return from injury vital. O'Neil will likely shuffle his pack to include such youngsters as Tommy Doyle but he will want his side to maintain momentum after beating West Brom in the last round.

Just one point ahead in the league sit Brighton, who are enjoying another fine season after last term's annus mirabilis. Still fighting on three fronts, with a marquee Europa League last-16 tie against Roma on the horizon, the Seagulls have injury worries surrounding Kaoru Mitoma, Solly March and Joao Pedro, plus the suspended Billy Gilmour, to contend with but in-form winger Simon Adingra has returned from AFCON-winning duty in electric form as Roberto De Zerbi seeks a second successive run to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Who will make the last eight? Read on and we'll show you where to watch Wolves vs Brighton online and for potentially for FREE.

How to watch the Wolves vs Brighton live stream for FREE

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy every single minute of this FA Cup fifth-round tie without spending a penny. That's because Wolves vs Brighton will be broadcast and streamed for FREE.

The full game will be televised via the BBC with an online stream available on BBC iPlayer so you can watch every single dramatic moment without needing a streaming service subscription or having to pay a box office fee.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the Wolves vs Brighton live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead, and we'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Wolves vs Brighton live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Wolves vs Brighton live stream on ESPN Plus which can be easily accessed on many devices via the ESPN app.

While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as the Disney Star Wars and Marvel libraries.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Wolves vs Brighton live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Wolves vs Brighton live stream in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. will have a choice of where to watch the Wolves vs Brighton live stream as the game will be streamed free online via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Red Button. You will need a valid U.K. TV license to watch the game on TV or via online streaming. The build-up show starts at 7:30 p.m. GMT, just ahead of kick-off at 7:45 p.m.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Wolves vs Brighton live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Wolves vs Brighton live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Wolves vs Brighton live stream on Sportsnet which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Now, you will need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There is also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Wolves vs Brighton live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Wolves vs Brighton live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including the Wolves vs Brighton. The streaming service is AU$9.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Wolves vs Brighton live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Wolves vs Brighton live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.