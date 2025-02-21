Wales vs Ireland live streams: how to watch the 2025 Six Nations online

At the midway point of the 2025 Six Nations, only one team can win the Grand Slam – earned by the nation that wins all five of their matches. That team is a rampant Ireland, who tackle Wales at the Principality Stadium on Saturday afternoon, who have new interim head coach Matt Sherratt in charge.

Chasing an unprecedented three peat of back-to-back titles, Ireland can also claim the Triple Crown with victory, having already conquered England and Scotland. Fans can tune into all the action and watch Wales vs Ireland live streams anywhere in the world with a VPN – and potentially for free.

Wales vs Ireland live stream details, dates, times and TV channels The Wales vs Ireland kick-off is scheduled for 2.15 p.m GMT on Saturday, February 22. That's 6.15 a.m PT / 9.15 a.m ET / 1.15 a.m AEDT (Sunday).



• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.) / Virgin Media (Ireland)

• AUS — Stan

• U.S. — Peacock

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

It's all change for both hosts and visitors for the opening fixture in round three.

Ireland interim head coach Simon Easterby made several changes to freshen up his match day 23 – perhaps a reflection of how far Wales' stock has fallen following 14 defeats in a row. Dan Sheehan starts at hooker, taking the captain's armband off injured number eight Caelan Doris.

Replacement hooker Gus McCarthy, back row Cian Prendergast – younger brother of fly-half Sam – and starting full-back Jamie Osborne are all in line to make their championship bows. Leinster prop Jack Boyle could also earn his first Test cap off the bench.

Since Wales suffered a painful 22-15 defeat to Italy in round two, continuing their worst run of results in their proud history, Warren Gatland has stepped down — confirming his status as the most successful and unsuccessful Wales coach across his two contrasting spells in charge.

At short notice, Sherratt has been parachuted in to steady the ship. The Cardiff coach has wasted little time in stamping his authority on the squad.

Experienced fly-half Gareth Anscombe has been recalled, allowing stand-in Ben Thomas to shift to his more natural position at inside centre. Max Llewellyn, another notable absentee from Gatland's original squad, starts at outside centre. No. 10 Jarrod Evans is called up as playmaker cover on the bench.

In the pack, Sherratt has drafted in an entirely new front row, with WillGriff John, Elliot Dee and Nicky Smith starting. Dafydd Jenkins is reinstated at lock and Tommy Reffell returns in the back row.

On a hiding to nothing, it's expected the hosts will at least bring some renewed attacking intent to the Principality for Saturday's fixture.

Read on to discover how to watch Wales vs Ireland live streams, and watch the 2025 Six Nations championship wherever you are in the world – including our guide to free options.

FREE Wales vs Ireland live streams

Where to watch Wales vs Ireland live streams for FREE

If you're in the U.K., you can catch all 15 matches of the 2025 Six Nations Championship, including Wales vs Ireland, via free-to-air live streams.

Every game will be shown on BBC or ITV, as well as via their streaming services BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Just make sure you have a valid U.K. TV license. Wales vs Ireland is on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The tournament is also free to watch in Ireland, with RTÉ Player and Virgin Media Play sharing the matches. Wales vs Ireland will be on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play.

But what if you're caught short overseas during the tournament? Rest at ease, you can watch every kick, pass, tackle and try via a VPN instead.

NordVPN is the gold standard, but we've also highlighted other options in our best VPN services list. Scroll on to see how it works.

How to watch Wales vs Ireland live streams from anywhere

Overseas and blocked from streaming Wales vs Ireland like you would at home? We've got a hack for that. You can still catch all the action thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

This clever software makes your device appear to be back in your home country, even if you're soaking up the rays on the other side of the world. Simply set it up, then sit back and tune into the rugby like you usually would.

Right now, NordVPN is our number one choice for best VPN – find out more in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K., but still want to watch on BBC iPlayer, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service of choice and watch the rugby as usual.

How to watch Wales vs Ireland live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Peacock, NBC's streaming service, has the rights to show every game of the 2025 Six Nations championship in the U.S., including Wales vs Ireland.

Subscriptions start from just $7.99 per month (or $79.99 for the year). Select matches also scheduled to be shown on the network's CNBC channel, but check local listings for the matches and times as they aren't all live.

Already subscribed to Peacock but outside the U.S. right now? That's when a VPN like NordVPN will help make sure you don't miss a minute of the 2025 Six Nations.

In addition to showing every 2025 Six Nations rugby match, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy TV. The best Peacock shows include classics like "The Office", plus new shows like "The Traitors U.S."

How to watch Wales vs Ireland live streams for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As in previous years, coverage of the 2025 Six Nations championship will be shared between the BBC and ITV in the U.K.

The BBC has the rights to Wales vs Ireland – they will be showing all of Wales' home matches during the tournament.

That means you can watch Saturday's match live on BBC One and via BBC iPlayer, which are both free with a valid TV license.

Away from home? You can still catch all the action using a VPN, such as our top pick: NordVPN.

How to watch Wales vs Ireland live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soaking up the sun Down Under? Rugby fans in Australia can watch Wales vs Ireland on Stan Sport, with plans starting from $15 per month for the sport add-on (on top of a regular Stan subscription at $12 a month).

Traveling overseas? We've got you. You can watch all the 2025 Six Nations via a VPN. Our number one VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you can take your pick from our best VPN services list.

How to watch Wales vs Ireland live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Watching from the rugby heartland of New Zealand? You can catch Wales vs Ireland via Sky Sport NZ. A monthly subscription costs $42, or it's $499.99 for a whole year.

Kick-off will be at 3.15 a.m NZDT on Sunday.

Not home right now? You can still tune into the 2025 Six Nations live streams by using one of the best VPN services around, such as NordVPN.

Other 2025 Six Nations fixtures

All times GMT

Round 1

Friday, January 31

France 43 - 0 Wales, Stade de France at 8.15 p.m.

Saturday, February 1

Scotland 31 - 19 Italy, Scottish Gas Murrayfield at 2.15 p.m.

Ireland 27 - 22 England, Aviva Stadium at 4.45 p.m.

Round 2

Saturday, February 8

Italy 22 - 15 Wales, Stadio Olimpico at 2.15 p.m.

England 26 - 25 France, Allianz Stadium Twickenham at 4.45 p.m.

Sunday, February 9

Scotland 18 - 32 Ireland, Scottish Gas Murrayfield at 3 p.m.

Round 3

Saturday, February 22

Wales v Ireland, Principality Stadium at 2.15 p.m.

England v Scotland, Allianz Stadium Twickenham at 4.45 p.m.

Sunday, February 23

Italy v France, Stadio Olimpico at 3 p.m.

Round 4

Saturday, March 8

Ireland v France, Aviva Stadium at 2.15 p.m.

Scotland v Wales, Scottish Gas Murrayfield at 4.45 p.m.

Sunday, March 9

England v Italy, Allianz Stadium Twickenham at 3 p.m.

Round 5

Saturday, March 15

Italy v Ireland, Stadio Olimpico at 2.15 p.m.

Wales v England, Principality Stadium at 4.45 p.m.

France v Scotland, Stade de France at 8 p.m.

