Wales vs Australia live stream: How to watch 2024 Autumn International rugby online

Wales play Australia with the visitors looking to maintain their recent improvements against a side who have lost 10 in a row. The Wales vs Australia live stream in the Autumn Internationals could be a very close affair and here we explain how you can watch the rugby from anywhere in the world with a VPN — and potentially for free.

Wales are staring down the barrel under Warren Gatland. The hosts are desperate to avoid an 11th consecutive defeat after losing on home soil for the first time to Fiji last weekend, but do at least have relatively recent fond memories of victory against the Wallabies after winning 40-6 at last year's Rugby World Cup. James Botham, the grandson of cricketing legend Ian, impressed off the bench seven days ago and will come into Gatland's starting XV for this one.

Australia stayed strong at the death to beat England 42-37 in a thriller last time out and continue their recent improvements under head coach Joe Schmidt, who faces compatriot Gatland in a battle of the Kiwi bosses. Star center Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii will have to make do with a place on the bench as one of four changes Schmidt has made.

Can Wales finally get back to winning ways? Read on to see your Wales vs Australia live stream options today and how to watch 2024 Autumn International rugby from anywhere, including details of free live streams.

How to watch Wales vs Australia for free

There's great news for Welsh rugby fans at home, as this game against Australia will be shown absolutely FREE on the Welsh-language S4C channel.

S4C is also streamed online via the free-to-use BBC iPlayer. Just note that you will need a valid U.K. TV licence in order to watch. And, of course, the commentary will be in Welsh.

Not at home in the U.K. right now? You'll need to use a VPN to get around any geo-restrictions. Full instructions below.

How to watch Wales vs Australia 2024 live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Wales vs Australia live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view your usual streaming service, you'd select a United Kingdom-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming service and watch Wales vs Australia online as if you were back at home — so S4C on BBC iPlayer for Welsh people.

How to watch Wales vs Australia 2024 in the U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show every international rugby game this November. Wales vs Australia kicks off at 11:10 a.m. ET / 8:10 a.m. PT on Sunday morning.

If you don't already have it, Peacock TV subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads.

If you already subscribe to Peacock but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like NordVPN will help you access the rugby live streams.

In addition to showing every 2024 Autumn International game, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-able content. The best peacock shows include classics like "The Office", plus newer shows like "The Traitors U.S.".

Watch Wales vs Australia live streams in the U.K.

TNT Sports is showing all of this year's Autumn Internationals in the U.K, including Wales vs Australia on TNT Sports 1.

You can watch TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

As explained above, U.K. TV licence holders can also watch this match for free on S4C and online via the BBC iPlayer (note: commentary will be in Welsh).

If you're not in the U.K. right now but wish to use one of these streaming services, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

Watch Wales vs Australia live streams in Australia

Wales vs Australia will be shown on Stan Sport for rugby fans Down Under, along all of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series live streams. This match starts at 3:10 a.m. AEDT in the early hours of Monday morning.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more. Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch rugby live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

How to watch Wales vs Australia live streams in Canada

Sports streaming specialist DAZN is the Canadian broadcaster for all of this November's rugby internationals, including Wales vs Australia live streams.

DAZN costs $34.99/month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($249 upfront or £299 if you pay on a monthly basis). DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want want watch rugby union via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Wales vs Australia live streams in New Zealand

Live November international coverage in New Zealand — including Wales vs Australia — comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. This one's on Sky Sport 2 at 5:40 a.m. NZT Monday morning and subscribers can also watch the rugby on mobiles using the Sky Go service.

If you're not a subscriber, you can also watch online through the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. It costs $29.99/week or $49.99/month and can be cancelled any time.

Outside of New Zealand right now? Watch rugby union live streams just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

