Uruguay vs Colombia live stream: How to watch Copa America 2024 semi-final

The Uruguay vs Colombia live stream in the Copa America 2024 semi-finals couldn't have more narrative riding on it. A repeat of the 2021 last-eight encounter that Los Cafeteros won on penalties, it's a contest between the tournament's two top scorers with a place in the final against Argentina in Florida up for grabs. You can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Uruguay may have scored nine times in the group stage with Darwin Nunez continuing his rich vein of form, but la Celeste had to show their meaner side against Brazil in a tactical quarter-final that finished 0-0 and was settled by Manuel Ugarte's winning penalty. Marcelo Bielsa has built a team in his high-pressing own image and el Loco will once again seek a plan, this time with a few key faces injured or suspended.

Colombia were purring in their 5-0 quarter-final defeat of Panama, with James Rodriguez, Jhon Cordoba, Luis Diaz, Richard Rios and Miguel Borja all on target in los Cafeteros' biggest winning margin in a Copa America fixture. Nestor Lorenzo's side are now unbeaten in 27 games and on a 10- game winning run, playing some vibrant football that dates back to the era of Carlos Valderrama, Faustino Asprilla and Freddy Rincon. They'll go for the jugular, they know no other way.

Make sure you don’t miss a moment of the Uruguay vs Colombia live stream by reading on or checking out our guide on how to watch Copa America 2024.

Where to watch Uruguay vs Colombia for free

You can watch a free Uruguay vs Colombia live stream online and on TV in Mexico. TV Azteca (Mexico) are the rights holder with all matches available to stream online on and TV Azteca Sports.

If you’re normally in Mexico but happen to be abroad right now, you won’t miss out if you watch using one of the best VPNs. These allow you to watch your go-to streaming wherever in the world you are. Our favorite is NordVPN.

How to watch Uruguay vs Colombia from anywhere

If you're not in your home country during Copa America 2024 and are unable to live stream a game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features, too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Mexico and want to view Azteca Sports as usual, you'd select Mexico from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Azteca Sports and watch Uruguay vs Colombia for free.

How to watch Uruguay vs Colombia in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Uruguay vs Colombia live stream on Fox Sports 1 (FS1). FS1 may be accessible as part of your cable package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options. Our top pick is Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs $45 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling), FS1 and FS2.

Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $79 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX, FS1 and FS2, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Copa America 2024 live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, Orange ($40 per month) and Blue ($45 per month). The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including FOX, FS1, ABC and NBC. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including FOX and FS1.

How to watch Uruguay vs Colombia in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Football fans in the U.K. will need a Premier Sports subscription to watch the Uruguay vs Colombia live stream. Packages start from £10.99 per month. You can sign up directly with Premier Sports, but you can also subscribe to their channels via Sky TV or Virgin TV.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Uruguay vs Colombia in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're in Canada, you can enjoy an Uruguay vs Colombia live stream via TSN as part of a cable TV package. However, if you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which cost $199.90 per year.

If you want even more sporting action you can add TSN Plus for an additional $8 a month, or at a discounted annual rate of $80. TSN has yet to confirm if any Copa America 2024 games will require a TSN Plus account. We'll update once we know more.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN , but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Copa America 2024 live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Uruguay vs Colombia in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch an Uruguay vs Colombia live stream via Optus Sport. This costs $24.99 AUD per month, or there's an Annual Pass for $199 AUD/year. Optus Sport can accessed via a dedicated mobile app, and it's also on Chromecast and Apple TV.

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on Optus Sport as if you were back home. NordVPN is out top pick of the options.

Can you watch Uruguay vs Colombia in New Zealand?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There are no listings for the Copa America 2024 in New Zealand at the time of writing but we'll keep you updated if the broadcast rights get picked up.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide