How to watch swimming live stream at Olympics 2024 online and for free

The swimming live stream at Olympics 2024 stands to deliver one or two seismic changing of the guard moments, with Summer McIntosh looking to usurp Katie Ledecky and Ariarne Titmus in the 400m freestyle, and Qin Haiyang out to prevent Adam Peaty from completing the 100m breaststroke threepeat — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

17-year-old Canadian McIntosh broke Titmus' 400m freestyle world record last year, only for the Aussie to go ahead and set a new one. What makes McIntosh unique, however, is that she's one of the five fastest ever women in six events, holds the 400m individual medley world record, and recently became the first person in 13 years to beat Ledecky in the 800m freestyle.

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel is back to contest the 50m freestyle, 100m butterfly and 4 x 100m freestyle relay, despite taking an extended career break, as is Peaty, who's hoping to emulate Michael Phelps. French hopes hang on Leon Marchand, who won top honors in the 200m butterfly, 200m medley, and 400m medley world championships, and is the 400m medley world record holder.

The pool is invariably one of the great Olympic arenas, but Paris 2024 feels extra special. Make sure you don’t miss a single moment from the Paris Games by checking out our guide on how to watch Olympics 2024.

Where to watch swimming at Olympics 2024 for FREE

Australian viewers looking to enjoy every moment of the 2024 Paris Olympics are in luck, as the entire festival of sport will be broadcast for free across Channel 9 and 9Gem.

You can also watch swimming at Olympics 2024 for free on the 9Now streaming service , which is compatible with most streaming devices.

Additional free-to-air coverage of the Paris Olympics can be found in Canada ( CBC Gem ) and the U.K. ( BBC iPlayer ) . However, these networks won’t be showing every single event, so you may need to sign up for a premium service for full coverage in these countries.

If you’re normally in one of these countries but won’t be during the Paris Olympics, you don’t have to miss out thanks to one of the best VPNs . These allow you to watch your go-to streaming wherever you are in the world. Our favorite is NordVPN .

How to watch swimming at Olympics 2024 from anywhere

If you're not in your home country during the Olympics 2024 and are unable to live stream swimming from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features, too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch swimming at the Olympics live online.

How to watch swimming at Olympics 2024 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The U.S. is set to host the Olympics in 2028, with Los Angeles, California confirmed as the host city, but to enjoy this year’s Olympics held in Paris, France, viewers in America are going to be relying on NBCUniversal, which will be broadcasting the swimming across its channels including NBC, USA and MSNBC. These may be included with your cable package.

Select sessions of the swimming at Olympics 2024 will also be televised, on USA and NBC.

However, your best option is NBC’s streaming service Peacock , as it’s set to live stream every event at the Paris Olympics, promising a daily recap with highlights of all the biggest medal-winning moments. To tune in, you'll need either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

Cord-cutters can opt for Sling TV . The Sling Blue package costs $45 per month and gives you access to more than 30 channels including NBC in selected markets, USA, E! and MSNBC. Or you could go for Fubo . Its Pro Plan costs $79.99 per month, though you get 121 channels for that hefty investment, including all the NBC channels showing Olympics 2024 events.

If you're outside the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch swimming at Olympics 2024 using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to comprehensive coverage of the 2024 Olympics, Peacock also gives subscribers access to Premier League soccer, WWE and more. There's also a huge library of movies and TV shows to enjoy between events.

Sling TV offers two packages, Orange ($40 per month) and Blue ($45 per month). The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC in selected markets, E!, USA and MSNBC. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC, USA, E! and CNBC.

How to watch swimming at Olympics 2024 in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Back in the good old days, the BBC was the exclusive U.K. home of the Olympics, but that all changed in 2021 when Discovery came on the scene. Fortunately, many events are still free to watch on the BBC and BBC iPlayer , but remember it won’t have everything.

Brits who don’t want to miss a single second of the action will need to invest in Discovery Plus . A subscription will cost you £6.99 per month (reduced to £3.99 per month during the Olympics) for the Standard plan which includes the action from Paris 2024. Having to pay to watch the Olympics is a foreign concept to many in the U.K. but for your money you’ll get access to every single Olympics sport, including fencing.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow swimming at Olympics 2024 by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch swimming at Olympics 2024 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Olympics coverage in Canada is split across CBC, Sportsnet and TSN, with many events being live-streamed for free on CBC Gem .

CBC Gem is a free platform, but you can pay $5.99 per month (7-day free trial) to remove some advertisements and gain access to the service’s on-demand library. However, if you can tolerate commercials, you can enjoy most of the Olympics 2024 for free.

To access Sportsnet, you’ll want a Sportsnet Plus subscription, which costs $19.99 per month or $179.99 per year, or you can opt for Plus Premium for $34.99 per month or $249.99 per year. Lastly, you can also subscribe to TSN , which costs $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

If you’re a Canadian stuck abroad and want to access your regular service, you can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch swimming at Olympics 2024 in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Regardless of the final medal table, Aussies are the real winners of Olympics 2024. That’s because, in the land of Oz, every single Olympic event is being broadcast for free across Channel 9 and 9Gem, with online live streams available via 9Now .

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on 9Now as if you were back home.

If you want to watch the Olympic Games 2024 in 4K in Australia, then you'll need Stan Sport. It offers ad-free coverage of every session of every Olympic sport with the Stan Sport ad-on for $15. You'll also need the Stan Premium base plan, which is $21 per month.

How to watch swimming at Olympics 2024 in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Over in New Zealand, the Olympic Games are typically split between free service TVNZ, and premium provider Sky Sport. That’s set to be the case for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Free Olympic 2024 live streams will be available for New Zealanders on the TNVZ Plus streaming service. While a Sky Sport Now subscription will run you $29.99 per week, or $49.99 per month.

Sky Sport Now also has a limited time Olympic Games Paris 2024 Pass offer. A one-off fee of $34.99 buys you full access to Sky Sports and ESPN between July 25 and August 12, with 12 Olympic channels as well as all the other sport. Not bad.

New Zealand residents abroad during the swimming at the Olympics 2024 can still follow along on their regular streaming service by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

