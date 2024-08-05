Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch 2024 pre-season friendly game online

The Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream sees Carlo Ancelotti face his ex club Chelsea in what promises to be a high scoring match — and you can watch it for FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea, Date, Time, Channels The Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream takes place on Tuesday, August 6.

► Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST (Aug. 7) / 9 a.m. AEST (Aug. 7).

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Watch on Premier Sports 1

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

It’s been a rollercoaster of a week for Madrid fans: a loss to bitter rivals Barcelona, an appearance from future star Endrick, and Kylian Mbappe revealed at the Bernabeu. After all this drama Madrid must start to refocus. With two pre-season losses, this match is their last before the Super Cup final against Atalanta. Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo came on against Barcelona – will we finally see a Brazilian front three that features youngster Endrick?

It's been an underwhelming pre-season for Chelsea fans. We saw the Blues trying to play the Enzo Maresca way against Man City but mistakes were made and it ended in a 4-2 loss. The Blues seemingly did not have the players but according to Maresca, "the progress was evident and mistakes were inevitable." With fan favourite Connor Gallagher on the way to Atletico Madrid, might a Chelsea young talent shine against Madrid and get a spot for the upcoming season?



Even though it’s a friendly, the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream promises to be a competitive encounter. Here's everything you need to know to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea online from anywhere.

Watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when it's on?

You can still watch the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 60% off NordVPN with this link

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to your streaming service of choice and watch the game.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream in the U.S.

If you're in the U.S. you have lots of options to watch the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream. Viewers can watch the action on ESPN Plus and on the ESPN2 cable channel too.

You can sign up for ESPN Plus for $10.99 per month, and it's also available as part of the ad-supported Disney Bundle for $14.99 per month (this throws in a Hulu and Disney Plus subscription and it's a great deal).

If you don't have cable, several live TV streaming services will let you watch the ESPN cable channels over IP. Sling TV Orange and Fubo offer this, as do Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Sling TV's Orange has ESPN as its main advantage for sports. Prices start from $40 a month and you can usually get a discount on your first month of Sling.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including ESPN, NBCSN and USA. Prices start at $79.99, after the trial.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream in the U.K.

If you are in the U.K and want to stream the Real Madrid vs Chelsea game then your only option is Premier Sports 1.

Premier Sports costs from £10.99 a month but you can save 37% (versus the monthly fee) when you opt for the £120 annual plan.

If you're not currently in the U.K., you can still watch a Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea online in Australia

Paramount Plus is the service you'll need if you want to stream Real Madrid vs Chelsea in Australia. Plans start from $6.99 a month.

Traveling away from home? Use a NordVPN to access your usual streaming service from anywhere.