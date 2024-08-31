Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Sunday's Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream gives Arne Slot his first taste of the most heated rivalry in English football — and you can watch the game from anywhere with a VPN.

Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream takes place on Sunday, September 1.

► Time: 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEST (Sep. 2)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Encounters between these arch-nemeses have taken a decidedly strange turn in recent seasons, and Sunday's clash is set up to follow suit. Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool made a habit of not just beating Man Utd but humiliating them, yet their last five meetings have produced two United victories, two draws, and one Liverpool win.

Both sets of fans thought revolution was in the air this summer, only for their respective teams to pick up precisely where they left off. That's no bad thing for Liverpool, who have won both of their games in signature counterattacking style, with Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz making runs in behind.

Not so for Man Utd, who still look entirely reliant on individual moments. Joshua Zirkzee got them out of jail against Fulham, but against Brighton their midfield was bypassed time and time again, and both of the goals they conceded were scored by completely unmarked players.

Tune in, and make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Man Utd vs Liverpool from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Man Utd vs Liverpool live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. but want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Man Utd vs Liverpool and watch the game.

Watch Man Utd vs Liverpool in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Watch Man Utd vs Liverpool in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports hosts the Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow a Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Man Utd vs Liverpool in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CA$29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$59.97, which means you'll pay $19.99 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan, which costs CA$225 (that's CA$18.75 per month)

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to tap into their usual stream.

Watch Man Utd vs Liverpool in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Man Utd vs Liverpool game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Man Utd vs Liverpool in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of NZ$29.99/week, NZ$49.99/month or NZ$499.99/year.

Those who want to watch on TV should tune into Sky Sport Premier League.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide