Italy vs France live stream: How to watch UEFA Nations League game online

Today's Italy vs France live stream sees the home side just needing to avoid defeat in order to secure top spot in Group A2. Can Les Bleus dig deep and leapfrog their neighbours at the death?

Italy vs France live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Italy vs France live stream takes place on Sunday, October 17.

► Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 6:45 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 18)

• WATCH FREE — YouTube (U.K.)

• U.S. — Watch on Fubo

With just one game remaining, Group A2 is Italy's to lose after their midweek victory over Belgium in Brussels. Sandro Tonali scored after just 11 minutes – the Newcastle midfielder's first goal for his country – and could've had another just before the break, but his early tap-in was enough to secure a crucial three points for Luciano Spalletti's side.

After a goalless draw with Israel on Thursday night, France must beat Italy and overcome a three-goal deficit in order to snatch first place away from their southern neighbours. Both teams have already qualified for the Nations League quarterfinals in March, so it's mainly pride that's on the line rather than anything more significant, but Didier Deschamps' side will still want to end the group stage with a win.

Read on to find out how to watch Italy vs France live streams where you are.

How to watch Italy vs France in the U.K. for FREE

If you live in the U.K., you can watch this UEFA Nations League game without spending a penny. That's because Italy vs France will be broadcast and streamed for FREE.

The full game will be shown on the Viaplay International YouTube channel, along with several more Nations League matches.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the Italy vs France live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead, and we'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service is NordVPN.

How to watch Italy vs France from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Italy vs France live thanks to a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Not sure which is right for you? So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K., and want to view your usual service, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service that's showing the soccer and watch Italy vs France as normal.

How to watch Italy vs France in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Italy vs France live stream on Fubo. The Fubo Pro plan costs $79.99 per month and gives you access to over 180 channels, including FOX, FS1, FS2 plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Italy vs France live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Italy vs France in Canada

Canadians can watch Italy vs France, along with every other Nations League game, on sports streaming specialist DAZN.

After a recent price rise, DAZN now costs $34.99/month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($249 upfront or $299 if you pay on a monthly basis). DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want to watch via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Italy vs France in Australia

Aussies can watch the Italy vs France game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all UEFA Nations League games in the current cycle (as well as all Premier League live streams).

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Italy vs France in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch Italy vs France live on TV. This game will be shown on Sky Sport 1 and via the Sky Sport Go app for subscribers.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

