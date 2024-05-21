IPL 2024 playoffs live stream: How to watch cricket online — Qualifier, Eliminator

IPL live streams 2024 serves up the first of the playoff matches today – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Ahmedabad. KKR finished top of the table by three points; Sunrisers Hyderabad edged second place ahead of Rajasthan Royals on net run rate. This is the first year that KKR have topped the table.

Follow our guide below for where to watch IPL playoffs live streams 2024 from anywhere— and potentially for free with a VPN.

IPL playoffs live stream: 2024 TV schedule, dates ► Dates: May 21 — May 26

► May 21: Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Ahmedabad)

► Times: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. (next day) AEDT / 7.30 p.m. IST

• FREE — Jio Cinema (India)

• U.S. — Willow TV / Sling

• U.K. — Sky / Now

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

These teams met in their opening game of the league stage, when KKR won by four runs at Eden Gardens. KKR will be without one of their key players, opener Phil Salt, who has been recalled to England to prepare for the T20 World Cup.

After 70 matches and more than eight weeks, the group stage of the IPL has been completed and the four top teams go through to the playoffs. It's a completely different playoff lineup from last season, with none of last year's top four getting through this year.

The top two teams play in Qualifier 1 with the winner of this match going straight through to the final. The teams in 3rd and 4th play the Eliminator match and the winner goes through to play the loser of Qualifier 1 for the other place in the final.

Here's how to watch every ball of the IPL 2024 playoffs from anywhere.

Free IPL playoffs live streams 2024

Cricket fans in India can watch all the IPL 2024 action – including the playoffs – for FREE on JioCinema website and mobile app, as well as on the Sports18, the premium sports TV network from Viacom18 which also has the rights to all India's home matches until 2028.

But what if you aren't at home to catch the IPL live stream – and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd usually be able to watch the IPL for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch IPL 2024 on JioCinema from anywhere with a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

IPL live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket via your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the IPL live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 71% off NordVPN in the spring sale

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your usual location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch IPL playoffs online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

IPL live stream 2024: $10 per month

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing IPL live streams in 2024 in the U.S.. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

Watch IPL playoffs live streams 2024 in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All IPL 2024 cricket is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch IPL playoffs live in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fox Sports has live and exclusive coverage of the IPL in Australia, with a live stream available via Kayo Sports. New customers get a free 7-day trial. Kayo costs $25 for Kayo One and $30 for Kayo Basic. Again, you'll need to use a safe, reliable VPN to access Kayo Sports when traveling abroad.

IPL playoff fixtures 2024

May 21 — Qualifier 1: Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Ahmedabad)

Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Ahmedabad) May 22 — Eliminator: Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Ahmedabad)

Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Ahmedabad) May 24 — Qualifier 2: KKR or SRH v RR or RCB (Chennai)

KKR or SRH v RR or RCB (Chennai) May 26 — Final: Winner of Qualifier 1 v Winner of Qualifier 2 (Chennai)

IPL playoff squads 2024

These are the full IPL 2024 squads for each franchise in the playoffs, including coaches, captains, overseas players and domestic players:

Kolkata Knight Riders

Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer Coach: Chandrakant Pandit

Chandrakant Pandit Overseas: Mitchell Starc (Australia); Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Sunil Narine (West Indies); Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan); Dushmantha Chameera (Sri Lanka).

Mitchell Starc (Australia); Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Sunil Narine (West Indies); Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan); Dushmantha Chameera (Sri Lanka). Domestic: Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, KS Bharat, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Sakib Hussain, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals

Captain : Sanju Samson

: Sanju Samson Coach: Kuma Sangakarra

Kuma Sangakarra Overseas : Tom Kohler-Cadmore (England); Trent Boult (New Zealand); Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (West Indies); Donovan Ferreira, Nandre Burger (South Africa).

: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (England); Trent Boult (New Zealand); Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (West Indies); Donovan Ferreira, Nandre Burger (South Africa). Domestic: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Dubey, Riyan Parag, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Abid Mushtaq, Tanush Kotian

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Captain: Faf du Plessis (South Africa)

Faf du Plessis (South Africa) Coach: Sanjay Bangar

Sanjay Bangar Overseas: Tom Curran (England); Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell (Australia); Alzarri Joseph (West Indies); Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand).

Tom Curran (England); Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell (Australia); Alzarri Joseph (West Indies); Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand). Domestic: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Rajan Kumar, Yash Dayal, Karn Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Himanshu Sharma, Saurav Chauhan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Captain: Pat Cummins (Australia)

Pat Cummins (Australia) Coach: Daniel Vettori (New Zealand)

Daniel Vettori (New Zealand) Overseas: Travis Head (Australia); Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen (South Africa); Glenn Phillips (New Zealand); Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan); Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka).

Travis Head (Australia); Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen (South Africa); Glenn Phillips (New Zealand); Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan); Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka). Domestic: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Upendra Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Mayank Markande, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

