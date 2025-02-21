England vs Scotland live stream: how to watch 2025 Six Nations online, team news, form guide

The England vs Scotland live stream is the hottest ticket in town this weekend. The hosts breathed fresh life into their Six Nations – and head coach Steve Borthwick's tenure – with a rollicking 26-25 triumph at Allianz Stadium Twickenham in round two. Yet it will all be for nothing if the hosts don't back it up with victory over Scotland, smarting from a heavy 32-18 loss to Ireland in Murrayfield.

Once a thoroughly one-sided fixture, with England earning 16 wins to Scotland's four in the Six Nations between 2000 and 2020, the Scots have since dominated. Another success on Saturday would make it an unprecedented five in a row, their longest winning streak since the first Calcutta Cup match played in 1879.

Fans can watch England vs Scotland live streams anywhere in the world with a VPN – and potentially for free.

England vs Scotland live stream details, dates, times and TV channels The England vs Scotland kick-off is scheduled for 4.45 p.m GMT on Saturday, February 22. That's 8.45 a.m PT / 11.45 a.m ET / 3.45 a.m AEDT (Sunday).

• FREE — ITVX (U.K.) / Virgin Media Play (Ireland)

• AUS — Stan

• U.S. — Peacock

England have already been forced into a chance since announcing their matchday squad. George Martin has been withdrawn through injury, meaning Ted Hill steps up as second row cover.

Martin had been the only change to the team that vanquished France, with versatile forward Ollie Chessum partnering captain Maro Itoje at lock. That means the Fin Smith-Marcus Smith axis continues at fly-half and full-back respectively.

For the visitors, instrumental fly-half Finn Russell has been passed fit following a clash of heads in the opening exchanges with Ireland, but Darcy Graham misses out.

Duhan van der Merwe, Scotland's leading try scorer with 31, starts, with similarly prolific Huw Jones at 13. The pair are number one and two in the all-time charts for most Six Nations tries against England.

Townsend, once a mercurial playmaker in Russell's mould, has a unique record of his own in this famous fixture. Since taking the reins he's only tasted defeat once, back in 2020, winning five and drawing one.

As a player, having represented his nation from 1993 to 2003, he claimed just one solitary Calcutta Cup victory, a 19-13 win that deprived Martin Johnson, Lawrence Dallaglio, Jonny Wilkinson and co. of an inaugural Six Nations Grand Slam.

Read on to discover how to watch England vs Scotland live streams and enjoy the 2025 Six Nations championship wherever you are in the world – including our guide to free options.

FREE England vs Scotland live streams

Where to watch England vs Scotland live streams for FREE

If you're in the U.K., you can catch all 15 matches of the 2025 Six Nations Championship, including England vs Scotland, via free-to-air live streams.

Every game will be shown on BBC or ITV, as well as via their streaming services BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Just make sure you have a valid U.K. TV license. England vs Scotland is on ITV1 and ITVX.

The tournament is also free to watch in Ireland, with RTÉ Player and Virgin Media Play sharing the matches. England vs Scotland will be on the RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player.

But what if you're caught short overseas during the tournament? Rest at ease, you can watch every kick, pass, tackle and try via a VPN instead.

How to watch England vs Scotland live streams from anywhere

Overseas and blocked from streaming England vs Scotland like you would at home? We've got a hack for that. You can still catch all the action thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

This clever software makes your device appear to be back in your home country, even if you're soaking up the rays on the other side of the world. Simply set it up, then sit back and tune into the rugby like you usually would.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K., but still want to watch on ITVX, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service of choice and watch the rugby as usual.

How to watch England vs Scotland live streams in the U.S.

Peacock, NBC's streaming service, has the rights to show every game of the 2025 Six Nations championship in the U.S., including England vs Scotland.

Subscriptions start from just $7.99 per month (or $79.99 for the year). Select matches also scheduled to be shown on the network's CNBC channel, but check local listings for the matches and times as they aren't all live.

Already subscribed to Peacock but outside the U.S. right now? That's when a VPN like NordVPN will help make sure you don't miss a minute of the 2025 Six Nations.

In addition to showing every 2025 Six Nations rugby match, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy TV. The best Peacock shows include classics like "The Office", plus new shows like "The Traitors U.S."

How to watch England vs Scotland live streams for FREE in the U.K.

As in previous years, coverage of the 2025 Six Nations championship will be shared between the BBC and ITV in the U.K.

ITV has the rights to England vs Scotland – they will be showing all of England's home matches during the tournament.

That means you can watch Saturday's match live on ITV1 on TV, and also live and on-demand via the ITVX streaming service, which are both free with a valid TV license.

Away from home? You can still catch all the action using a VPN, such as our top pick: NordVPN.

How to watch England vs Scotland live streams in Australia

Soaking up the sun Down Under? Rugby fans in Australia can watch England vs Scotland on Stan Sport, with plans starting from $15 per month for the sport add-on (on top of a regular Stan subscription at $12 a month).

Traveling overseas? We've got you. You can watch all the 2025 Six Nations via a VPN. Our number one VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you can take your pick from our best VPN services list.

How to watch England vs Scotland live streams in New Zealand

Watching from the rugby heartland of New Zealand? You can catch England vs Scotland via Sky Sport NZ. A monthly subscription costs $42, or it's $499.99 for a whole year.

Kick-off will be at 5.45 a.m NZDT on Sunday.

Not home right now? You can still tune into the 2025 Six Nations live streams by using one of the best VPN services around, such as NordVPN.

Other 2025 Six Nations fixtures

All times GMT

Round 1

Friday, January 31

France 43 - 0 Wales, Stade de France at 8.15 p.m.

Saturday, February 1

Scotland 31 - 19 Italy, Scottish Gas Murrayfield at 2.15 p.m.

Ireland 27 - 22 England, Aviva Stadium at 4.45 p.m.

Round 2

Saturday, February 8

Italy 22 - 15 Wales, Stadio Olimpico at 2.15 p.m.

England 26 - 25 France, Allianz Stadium Twickenham at 4.45 p.m.

Sunday, February 9

Scotland 18 - 32 Ireland, Scottish Gas Murrayfield at 3 p.m.

Round 3

Saturday, February 22

Wales v Ireland, Principality Stadium at 2.15 p.m.

England v Scotland, Allianz Stadium Twickenham at 4.45 p.m.

Sunday, February 23

Italy v France, Stadio Olimpico at 3 p.m.

Round 4

Saturday, March 8

Ireland v France, Aviva Stadium at 2.15 p.m.

Scotland v Wales, Scottish Gas Murrayfield at 4.45 p.m.

Sunday, March 9

England v Italy, Allianz Stadium Twickenham at 3 p.m.

Round 5

Saturday, March 15

Italy v Ireland, Stadio Olimpico at 2.15 p.m.

Wales v England, Principality Stadium at 4.45 p.m.

France v Scotland, Stade de France at 8 p.m.

