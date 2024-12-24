Chiefs vs Steelers live stream — How to watch NFL online and on TV from anywhere on Christmas Day

The Kansas City Chiefs visit the playoff-chasing Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day. This match-up pits Hall of Fame coaches Andy Reid and Mike Tomlin against one another – and you can watch Chiefs vs Steelers live stream online from anywhere with a VPN.

The Chiefs vs Steelers live stream takes place on Wednesday, December 25

► Time: 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. GMT / 5:00 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 26)

• U.S. — Watch on Netflix • Worldwide — Netflix

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Both teams head into this match-up right at the top of the AFC.

The Steelers, with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, have returned to championship contender status. Pair that with a fierce defense and Mike Tomlin's legendary leadership, and it feels like the ingredients are there for a shot at their seventh Super Bowl.

The Steelers have only lost at home once this season, but this is arguably their toughest test yet. The game also comes at the end of a fierce festive schedule; this will be Pittsburgh's third game in 11 days.

The Chiefs are still rolling towards the conference top seed but are managing an injury concern around star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has a high ankle sprain but can play on and operate the offense.

The Chiefs are formidable visitors. They have only lost one away game this season and won playoff games at Buffalo and Baltimore last season. This is Kansas City's third game in eleven days, just like Pittsburgh, but they will not waver. They are reigning champions for a reason.

With both teams having plenty to play for in this game, read on for how to watch Chiefs vs Steelers on Christmas Day, along with all of this season's football with our 2024/25 NFL live streams guide.

How to watch Chiefs vs Steelers from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching NFL on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home country, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for, even when on holiday or working abroad.

We've tested many VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN. As we point out in our NordVPN review, it offers superb speeds and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee. That's why it's one of our best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Netflix, who have exclusive rights to this game, and watch the Chiefs vs Steelers live stream as normal.

How to watch Chiefs vs Steelers live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Chiefs vs Steelers live stream is on Netflix, marking the streaming platform's first foray into NFL coverage alongside the other Christmas Day game, Ravens vs Texans.

Netflix is available on Smart TVs, consoles, tablets, mobile devices, and various set-top boxes, such as Roku boxes.

The game is accessible through all Netflix packages, from the basic tier to the top tier.

Per NFL legislation, the game will also be broadcast on a free-to-air station in the respective sides' home cities.

Traveling outside the U.S.? You can use a VPN to help you access your usual streaming account and watch Chiefs vs Steelers as if you were at home. The one we recommend is NordVPN.

How to watch Chiefs vs Steelers live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As Netflix has secured exclusive rights for the game, the Chiefs vs Steelers live stream will be on the platform in Canada too.

If you're currently abroad and having problems accessing your usual subscription, NordVPN can help you to stream as if you were at home.

How to watch Chiefs vs Steelers live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the Chiefs vs Steelers live stream is being shown exclusively on Netflix. Kick off is at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 25.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch Chiefs vs Steelers from abroad via your usual service.

How to watch Chiefs vs Steelers live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia, the Chiefs vs Steelers live stream will be shown on Netflix. The game kicks off at 5:00 a.m. AEDT on Thursday, December 26.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your usual subscriptions from anywhere.

More from Tom's Guide