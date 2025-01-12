Broncos vs Bills live stream: How to watch NFL Wild Card game online from anywhere

The Broncos vs Bills live stream sees rookie sensation Bo Nix make his first ever playoff start in the intimidating surroundings of Highmark Stadium, tasked with the small matter of upstaging MVP favorite Josh Allen in his own backyard — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Broncos vs Bills live stream date, time and channels The Broncos vs Bills live stream takes place on Sunday, January 12.

► Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT / 5 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 13)

• FREE STREAM — 7Plus (Australia)

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Chiefs' aloofly cynical Week 18 sabotage of the Bengals aside, the Broncos were well worth their place in the postseason, off of not just Nix's superb campaign, but Vance Joseph's outstanding defensive unit, which was behind the most sacks in the NFL this season.

On the flipside, however, the Bills allowed the fewest, and Mark Sanchez and Joe Flacco are the only rookie quarterbacks in playoff history to have ever eliminated a 13-win team, let alone one as experienced at this Buffalo group.

With the reigning champions skating by on thin ice, Allen has never had a better chance of going all the way. James Cook will give this celebrated Broncos defense plenty to think about too, having pummeled the Lions in the regular season finale.

We have all the information on how to watch Broncos vs Bills below, and all of this season's football with our 2024/25 NFL live streams guide.

FREE Broncos vs Bills live streams

If you're fortunate enough to live in Australia, you can enjoy free Broncos vs Bills coverage. That's because the game is being shown on free-to-air 7Mate and its associated streaming service, 7Plus.

But what if you're based in Australia but aren't at home to catch that free Broncos vs Bills stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch the game for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it using a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch Broncos vs Bills from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S., but want to view your usual Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 7Plus and watch the Broncos vs Bills live stream.

How to watch Broncos vs Bills in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Broncos vs Bills live stream will be broadcast on CBS, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you want to stream the game instead, we recommend you check out Fubo, which has full support for all broadcast channels, including CBS. We consider Fubo one of the best streaming services and plans start at $79.99 a month, with $30 off your first month at the moment.

Since the game airs on CBS, you can also watch local games via Paramount Plus, which offers an NFL on CBS live feed. It usually costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 including the Showtime content and no commercials.

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with CBS, and a top pick for watching the NFL, Fubo has all of the right networks and the cable channels you won't want to go without.

Paramount Plus has a massive library from the deep ViacomCBS vault.

How to watch Broncos vs Bills live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the Broncos vs Bills game is being televised on Sky Sports. It will go out on the Sky Sports Main Event and NFL channels.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership, with plans starting from £14.99/day.

However, if you're only interested in the NFL, a much cheaper option is NFL Game Pass.

It currently costs £19.99, and will show all the playoff games and Super Bowl LIX, but it typically drops to 99p in the days leading up to the season finale. NFL Game Pass is also the only service that shows the Super Bowl ads.

Traveling overseas? Don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual U.K. stream from abroad.

How to watch Broncos vs Bills live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As mentioned above, the Broncos vs Bills live stream will be shown for free on 7Mate and 7Plus in Australia. The free-to-air network is showing every game of the NFL postseason live, including the Super Bowl.

The Broncos vs Bills live stream will also be shown on NFL Game Pass. A subscription costs AU$29.99 for the rest of the season.

NFL Game Pass is the only service that will show the authentic Super Bowl feed, complete with ads, though we expect the price to drop dramatically in the days leading up to the big game.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Broncos vs Bills live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There are a few options for watching Broncos vs Bills live streams in Canada.

The game will be shown on TSN1, TSN4 and CTV Network. If you don't have cable, you could subscribe to TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

DAZN will live stream Broncos vs Bills too. A monthly DAZN subscription starts at CA$29.99. If you want to save some money, try an annual subscription.

Can I watch Broncos vs Bills live streams for free? Yes! In Australia, the game is available for free on 7Plus. If you're not at home in Australia but don't want to pay for your coverage, you could use a streaming VPN like NordVPN to access your home services. Paramount Plus, which is showing the game in the U.S., offers a free trial, meaning you could sign up, watch the game, and decide not to continue with a paid subscription if you feel it's not right for you.

