Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch Champions League match online

Wednesday's Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona live stream sees two sides looking to all but seal their place in the last 16 of the revamped Champions League format. You can watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona live stream date, time, channels The Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona live stream takes place on Wednesday, December 11.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 12)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

It's been so far, so good in Europe this season for this pair of European giants. Each has lost just one of their five games and, with two remaining after this, 15 points should be plenty to advance as one of the automatic seeded qualifiers for the Round of 16.

The mission is more pressing for Die Schwarzgelben, who are struggling at sixth in the Bundesliga and so may struggle to qualify for next year's competition. With only six league wins to their name, Europe has been much more fertile ground for last season's losing finalists — including a 7-1 thrashing of Scottish champions Celtic.

Fierce rivals Real Madrid have eroded Barcelona's lead at the top of La Liga, with the Catalans missing out on results against inferior foes like Real Betis, Celta Vigo and minnows Las Palmas. Much is expected from manager Hansi Flick and a win at the Westfalenstadion should restore some swagger to Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Pedri and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

It's the most eye-catching fixture of this week's round of Champions League games, so keep reading as we explain how to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona live streams from wherever you are.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona live stream from anywhere

Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the game live as if you were at home. Our favorite right now is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., but still want to watch Paramount+, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service of choice and watch the game as usual.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads, but there's a 1-week FREE trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

Note that if you have access to Fubo or CBS services such as TUDN or Univision, you'll also be able to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona live there at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

If you already use one of these services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona live stream on your usual platform by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus is CBS's dedicated streaming service, which means it gives you access to a whole host of great live sports and shows such as "Survivor", "Big Brother", "The Good Fight", new Tyler Sheridan show "Landman" and much, much more.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports hosts the Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona live stream in the U.K. It's on TNT Sports 4 on TV.

You can get TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona live streams on DAZN, the Champions League streaming service in the country.

DAZN plans start at CA$24.99/month in a 12-month contract, with various monthly and annual options. DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want to watch soccer via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada, and tune in as normal.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona live streams are on Stan Sport for soccer fans Down Under.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month. It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch Champions League live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

DAZN is home of Champions League League football for Kiwis. The service costs from $14.99/month if you commit to a year, or $29.99/month for a flexible rolling subscription.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using NordVPN or another VPN service.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona live stream in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

With Champions League matches going out on the Sony Sports Network in India, you can live stream Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona on JioTV — that means it's totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users. It's also available on Sony LIV.

Indian Jio or LIV users who are abroad right now can still watch by downloading a VPN, selecting a server in India and streaming as if you were back at home.

More from Tom's Guide