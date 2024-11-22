Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace live stream is a frightening illustration of just how drastically fortunes can change in the Premier League — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace live stream takes place on Saturday, November 23.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Azerbaijan — Watch on Idman TV (FREE)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Unai Emery and Oliver Glasner were the gold standard last season. Barely a quarter of the way through the current campaign, they're both stuck in a rut. Winless in five and coming off a run of four consecutive defeats, Villa have dropped to 9th in the standings, albeit one point off third.

Tyrone Mings' return was supposed to shore up a backline that's managed one clean sheet all season, but it now looks porous than ever, while Ollie Watkins continues to find new and increasingly perplexing ways of fluffing his lines. While he netted for England during the international break, he also added fresh material to his bloopers reel.

For Palace, the absences of the disappointing Eberechi Eze and Daichi Kamada could present an opportunity for Glasner, who's had two weeks to rip up the blueprint, which clearly doesn't work without Michael Olise. Key to their hopes is Jean-Philippe Mateta, who scored a hat-trick in the Eagles' 5-0 thrashing of Villa last season.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Is Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace free to watch? Not in most countries, but Azerbaijan state TV channel Idman TV provides free (geo-restricted) streams of Premier League games – including Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace. No password/sign up. Traveling? Use NordVPN (save 70%) to unblock your usual Azerbaijani streaming service when traveling outside of Azerbaijan.

Watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business.

Using a VPN with streaming services.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace and watch the game.

Watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace live stream in the U.K.. That's because games that kick-off at 3pm on a Saturday afternoon are subject to a TV blackout, to protect attendances elsewhere in the league pyramid.

Fans visiting the U.K. from abroad can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which means you'll pay CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access an Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the game on Sky Sport 7.

Kick-off is at 4 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

