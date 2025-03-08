AEW Revolution 2025 live stream: How to watch wrestling PPV online

It's time to watch AEW Revolution 2025 live streams as this latest All Elite Wrestling PPV follows in the footsteps of December's solid Worlds End. Having retained the AEW World Championship against Orange Cassidy, 'Hangman' Adam Page and 'Switchblade' Jay White at Worlds End, Jon Moxley now has to fend off the challenge of Cope.

Make sure you know how to watch AEW Revolution 2025 from anywhere with PPV and a VPN if required.

Emanating from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, AEW Revolution 2025 has the potential to be one of the best wrestling shows of the year.

Expected to main event this latest AEW PPV, Jon Moxley defends his AEW World Championship against WWE Hall of Famer and 11-time former World Champion Cope. While that match is likely to close out AEW Revolution 2025, arguably even more anticipated is the Falls Count Anymore battle between AEW Women's Champion 'Timeless' Toni Storm and heated rival Mariah May. As well as that, a further three titles are on the line, not to mention several extremely personal issues coming to the fore.

Below, you'll find all you need on how to watch AEW Revolution live streams from anywhere in the world.

How to watch AEW Revolution 2025 live streams from anywhere

Traveling abroad? Can't watch AEW Revolution live streams with your usual app or streamer? Good news: with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your hometown (or anywhere else), and access the streaming services of your choice.

The software enables your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world. So it's ideal for wrestling fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

How to watch AEW Revolution 2025 live streams in the U.S.

As with all AEW PPVs up to this point, Revolution can be streamed via PPV.com, YouTube or TrillerTV (formerly known as FITE TV) for $50 USD.

Those apps can be found on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and mobile devices, as well as on their website.

How to watch AEW Revolution 2025 live streams in the U.K., Canada and beyond

Wrestling fans in Canada, Australia, New Zealand the U.K., and Ireland can tune in to AEW Revolution 2025 on PPV.com.

TrillerTV is also selling AEW Revolution 2025 live streams around the world in other territories. Prices vary. For example, it's $25 in South Africa; $35 in Australia and the U.K., and many other places besides.

If you're away from home use our favorite VPN to access your usual streaming service from wherever you are in the world.

AEW Revolution 2025 card

One of the official posters for AEW Revolution 2025 (Image credit: AEW)

Zero Hour Pre-Show Trios Match: 'Big Boom!' A.J. & The Conglomoration (Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe) vs. Johnny TV & MxM Collection (Mansoor, Mason Madden)

Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

Singles Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

Singles Match: MJF vs. 'Hangman' Adam Page

International Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega

AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd, Truth Magnum)

AEW Women's Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: 'Timeless' Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

AEW Revolution 2025 preview

AEW Revolution 2025 sees Jon Moxley once again defending the AEW World Championship, this time against Cope. With Mox's Death Riders faction seemingly neutralized, will the former Edge walk out of the Crypto.com Arena with the AEW World Title? That said, there's also the prospect of Cope's on-off rival Christian Cage lurking in the shadows, with Cage having a guaranteed shot at that championship, which he can bring into play whenever he sees fit.

While the whole Death Riders stuff has somewhat split opinions amongst the AEW fanbase in recent months, the rivalry between AEW Women's Champion 'Timeless' Toni Storm and Mariah May has regularly stolen the show. Under Falls Count Anywhere rules - befitting of a Hollywood Ending, of course - Storm and May are set for one last dance at Revolution.

In other title matches, AEW Revolution 2025 has Mercedes Moné defending her TBS Championship against STARDOM standout Momo Watanabe; AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita has to fend off the challenge of Kenny Omega; and the ever-fun Outrunners tandem of Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum get their biggest test yet as they try to take the AEW Tag Team Championships from The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.

Elsewhere at AEW Revolution, Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher's rivalry rumbles on, this time with the two going to war in a steel cage. Two big-time AEW Originals collide when MJF and 'Hangman' Adam Page go one-on-one for only the second time ever. And rounding out the Revolution main card, Swerve Strickland and Ricochet lace up their boots with a shot at the AEW World Championship on the line.

Where the Zero Hour pre-show is concerned, 'Big Boom!' A.J. makes his return to the ring, teaming up with Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe to face Johnny TV and MxM Collection. As usual for AEW, though, it would come as no surprise to see more Zero Hour - or main card Revolution matches, even - added on the day of the show.

What's the cheapest way to watch AEW Revolution 2025?

Annoyingly, the price of the AEW Revolution 2025 PPV varies according to where you are in the world. While wrestling fans in the U.S. can expect to pay $50 those in South Africa can enjoy it for half that sum – $25.

If you're a South African away from home and want to access you usual streaming service from anywhere, it's worth considering signing up to NordVPN.

