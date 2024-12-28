AEW Worlds End 2024 live stream: How to watch wrestling PPV – start time, card, preview

It's time to watch AEW Worlds End 2024 live streams as this latest All Elite Wrestling PPV follows in the footsteps of last month's solid Full Gear. Having defeated Orange Cassidy at Full Gear to retain the AEW World Championship, Jon Moxley now puts that title on the line against three men.

Make sure you know how to watch AEW Worlds End 2024 from anywhere with PPV and a VPN if required.

Emanating from Orlando's Addition Financial Arena, AEW Worlds End 2024 is shaping up to be quite the show. While AEW programming has maybe been a little clunky in recent weeks and months, Tony Khan's promotion always delivers big when it comes to its pay-per-view events.

Worlds End has Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Championship against Orange Cassidy, Jay White, and Adam Page in a fatal-four-way match in the expected PPV main event. But while that is the biggest title contest of the night, even more hotly anticipated for some fans is the conclusion of this year's Continental Classic.

Ready for AEW to close out 2024 in style? Below, there's every piece of information you need on how to watch AEW Worlds End live streams from anywhere in the world.

Prices vary around the world with South Africa about the cheapest place to see the action – fans pay $25 on Triller TV.

How to watch AEW Worlds End 2024 live streams from anywhere

Traveling abroad? Can't watch AEW Worlds End live streams with your usual app or streamer? Good news: with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your hometown (or anywhere else), and access the streaming services of your choice.

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for wrestling fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

How to watch AEW Worlds End 2024 live streams in the U.S.

As with all AEW PPVs up to this point, Worlds End can be streamed via PPV.com, YouTube or TrillerTV (formerly known as FITE TV) for $50 USD.

Those apps can be found on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and mobile devices, as well as on their website.

How to watch AEW Worlds End 2024 live streams in the U.K., Canada and beyond

Wrestling fans in Canada, Australia, New Zealand the U.K., and Ireland can tune in to AEW Worlds End 2024 on PPV.com.

TrillerTV is also selling AEW Worlds End 2024 live streams around the world in other territories. Prices vary. For example, it's $25 in South Africa; $35 in Australia and the U.K., and many other places besides.

If you're away from home use our favorite VPN to access your usual streaming service from wherever you are in the world.

AEW Worlds End 2024 card

The official poster for AEW Worlds End 2024. (Image credit: AEW)

Continental Classic Semi-Final: Ricochet vs. Kazuchika Okada

Continental Classic Semi-Final: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

Continental Classic Final: Ricochet or Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay or Kyle Fletcher

Dynamite Diamond Ring Match: MJF vs. Adam Cole

AEW International Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Kris Statlander

AEW Women's Championship Tijuana Street Fight: Mariah May (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

AEW World Championship Fatal Four-Way: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Jay White vs. Adam Page

AEW Worlds End 2024 preview

In the match with the highest stakes at AEW Worlds End, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends his gold against not one, not two, but three men in a fatal four-way match. For the Death Riders man, he'll have to fend off the challenge of Orange Cassidy, 'Switchblade' Jay White, and 'Hangman' Adam Page if he's to walk out of Orlando's Addition Financial Arena with the AEW World Title still in his possession.

While the AEW World Championship clearly has top billing at AEW Worlds End 2024, just as intriguing for many wrestling fans is the conclusion of the Continental Classic. In its second year now, the Continental Classic pits Kazuchica Okada against Ricochet in one semi-final, and Will Ospreay against former best friend Kyle Fletcher in the other semi-final. Not just that, but Worlds End will also then feature the final of this year's Continental Classic, with the winners of those semis going one-on-one to be crowned the Continental Champion. Of course, Kazuchika Okada is the reigning Continental Champion, having defeated inaugural C2 winner Eddie Kingston for that title back in March. Will Okada still be the Continental Champion by the time all is said and done at Worlds End, or could that prize instead be over the shoulder of Ricochet, Will Ospreay, or Kyle Fletcher?

Away from the Continental Classic, three other championships will be on the line at AEW Worlds End 2024. AEW Women's Champion Mariah May defends her title against former champ Thunder Rosa in what should be an explosive Tijuana Street Fight; Kris Statlander gets her chance to regain the AEW TBS Championship as she faces Mercedes Moné; and Konosuke Takeshita looks to fend off the threat of Powerhouse Hobbs as Takeshita offers up his International Championship to Big Willy.

Elsewhere, the long-gestating rivalry between MJF and Adam Cole hopefully comes to a conclusion at AEW Worlds End, with Cole earning himself a shot at the Dynamite Diamond Ring that's only ever been held by MJF since it was first introduced in 2019. Given how Cole had to go through his on-off friend Kyle O'Reilly to get to this point, could KOR have a part to play at Worlds End?

Of course, AEW being AEW, it would come as no surprise if more matches were added to Worlds End on the day of the event, even if that's just for the Zero-Hour pre-show.

What's the cheapest way to watch AEW Worlds End 2024?

Annoyingly, the price of the AEW Worlds End 2024 PPV varies according to where you are in the world. While wrestling fans in the U.S. can expect to pay $50 those in South Africa can enjoy it for half that sum – $25.

If you're a South African away from home and want to access you usual streaming service from anywhere, it's worth considering signing up to NordVPN.

