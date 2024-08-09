Tottenham vs Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch 2024 pre-season friendly game online for free

The Tottenham vs Bayern Munich live stream of this pre-season friendly is set to be Spurs’ last match before playing Leicester in the Premier League in just 11 days time. Will Ange Postecoglou play a more structured team or will he continue to try out new talents and allow Spurs's young players the opportunity to prove themselves — you can watch it for from anywhere with a VPN potentially for free.

Tottenham vs Bayern Munich, Date, Time, Channels The Tottenham vs Bayern Munich live stream takes place on Saturday, August 10.

► Time: 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. BST / 2:30 a.m. AEST (Aug .11).

• U.S. — Watch FREE on CBS Sport Golazo

• U.K. — TNT Sports

Tottenham are to make a presentation to Eric Dier and Harry Kane before the friendly in London. However, fans might not see Kane in full action as, although he is travelling, there is no guarantee he will feature. Spurs played Bayern Munich last week in Seoul which ended in a 2-1 defeat. Although Bayern got the win, Tottenham have had a good pre-season winning four out of five matches.

Bayern Munich‘s season starts a bit later than Tottenham’s when they play Wolfsburg on August 25. Bavarian boss Vincent Kompany has already snapped up some impressive summer signings such as Micheal Olise and Joao Palhinha, although the former is away with with the French Olympic national team and will not feature in this encounter.

Fans can expect a competitive and entertaining game as both sides seek to gain momentum and confidence. You don’t want to miss it, find out how to watch Tottenham vs Bayern Munich anywhere.

Watch Tottenham vs Bayern Munich from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch the Tottenham vs Bayern Munich live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when it's on?

How to watch Tottenham vs Bayern Munich live stream in the U.S.

If you're in the U.S. you have lots of options to watch the Tottenham vs Bayern Munich live stream. Viewers can watch the action FREE on CBS Sport Golazo. It’s also streaming on Paramount Plus.

How to watch Tottenham vs Bayern Munich live stream in the U.K. and the rest of the world

TNT Sports hosts the Tottenham vs Bayern Munich live stream in the U.K. and the Republic of Ireland.

You can get it by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place.

In most other countries, fans will need a subscription to Tottenham's streaming service, SpursPlay to watch the game. It's £45 per year in the U.K., £35 for Tottenham members.

SportKlub is the rights holder for this game in the Balkan countries. FanCode is the streaming service you'll need in India. Fans in Japan can access Tottenham vs Bayern Munich live streams on DAZN.

How to watch Tottenham vs Bayern Munich live stream in Australia

Paramount Plus is the service you'll need if you want to stream Tottenham vs Bayern Munich in Australia. Plans start from $6.99 a month.

