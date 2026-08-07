The HP EliteBook X G2i is the AI laptop built to move as fast as your business - and then some

For anyone running a business, the ideal laptop has to do two things at once: adapt to whatever the day throws at it, and never let you down. HP's EliteBook X G2i is a premium laptop designed for demanding work wherever the day leads.

It’s easy to take to meetings in conference rooms and coffee shops, while offering forward-thinking options like 5G connectivity, a touch screen, and a very capable neural processing unit and processor combo.

Here’s why it’s a Copilot+ PC designed for modern enterprise work.

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The HP EliteBook X G2i at a glance:

Intel Core Ultra 7 processor

14-inch display with touch capabilities

Configurable with up to 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage

Lightweight and ultra-portable

Serious performance

(Image credit: HP)

We truly are in the AI age, and HP EliteBook X G2i is proof of its benefits. Its slick Intel Core Ultra processor options dovetail with an Intel AI Boost NPU (Neural Processing Unit) for AI-centric tasks.

That NPU can run up to 50 trillion operations per second (50 TOPs), which means the HP EliteBook X G2i lineup earns the Copilot+ badge for running AI features in Windows 11.

That means you can use the on-device power to supercharge your day in genuinely useful ways, like asking for additional insights on a document, rewording an email, or generating graphs for an important presentation in seconds, helping to streamline supported productivity and AI tasks.

HP has its own AI-based noise reduction technology and voice levelling—alongside a Studio Mode—to help you sound your best on calls, which works perfectly with Copilot+’s ability to softly blur your webcam’s background and apply portrait lighting to ensure you look great, too.

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The HP EliteBook X G2i can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM for even smoother multitasking and to face more daunting workloads, like editing big design files or even video projects. Of course, it’s just as useful for diving in and out of Microsoft Office, emails, and the dozens of browser tabs you’ll invariably open each day.

Seriously portable

(Image credit: HP)

All of this is packed into a compact footprint that still manages to incorporate a comfortable keyboard, trackpad, and that 14-inch display.

While the power in the HP EliteBook X G2i would once have required a desktop PC to keep you productive, that’s simply not the case in today’s world of hybrid working and businesses being constantly on the move.

In fact, the combination of a remarkably efficient processor with close ties to the NPU, and an optional 5G connection means you can work wherever you want, and for a whole working day without needing to hunt for a power outlet.

For you, that means replying to emails without relying on unreliable public Wi-Fi, and for you, that means your employees are able to get what they need done without needing to be at the office or at their desk at home.

HP has also built in additional features that keep your business secure, even while you’re working out and about. The privacy-focused Sure View screen means only the user can see what’s on screen, while HP Wolf Security provides firmware safeguards against the quantum computing threats of the future.

Whether you're buried in a complex workbook, pulling together a last-minute presentation miles from the nearest Wi-Fi, or simply clearing your inbox at the end of a long day, the HP EliteBook X G2i is built to keep pace with the way you work.