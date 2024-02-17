Flyers vs Devils live stream: How to watch NHL Stadium Series 2024 online and on TV, start time

After 42 years of mutual antipathy, the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils will come good on their threats and take their rivalry outside for the first time today. It's the first game of a 2024 NHL Stadium Series double-header this weekend — and you can watch Flyers vs Devils from anywhere with a VPN.

Flyers vs Devils live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Flyers vs Devils live stream takes place today (Saturday, Feb. 17).

► Time — 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT (Feb. 18) / 12 p.m. AEDT (Feb. 18)

• U.S. — ABC via Sling/Fubo and ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Viaplay

• CA — Sportsnet Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Whisper it, but we might even get snow at East Rutherford's MetLife Stadium at some point today, and wouldn't that be magical? The NHL Stadium Series is always a special occasion, and a dusting of the white stuff could even melt the hearts of hardened veterans like John Tortorella and Lindy Ruff.

This will be the third of four Battles of the Jersey Turnpike this season, and the previous two were thrillers that went to overtime. Luke Hughes capped a Devils comeback in Philly in November, while the Flyers got their own back in New Jersey in December, courtesy of a last-gasp winner from man-of-the-moment Owen Tippett.

The Devils are currently six points behind their opponents in the Metropolitan Division, and two points off the Red Wings in the hunt for the Eastern Conference's second wild-card ticket to the playoffs.

You’ll need to watch a Flyers vs Devils live stream to see how the NHL Stadium Series 2024 plays out, and we’ve got all the details you need down below.

Watch Flyers vs Devils from anywhere

How to watch Flyers vs Devils live stream from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch NHL Stadium Series 2024 like you normally would, there's still a way you can see the game. Using the best VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your hometown, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream the NHL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. Take a look at the 12-month plan for the best value

Flyers vs Devils live streams by country

How to watch Flyers vs Devils live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., Flyers vs Devils will be broadcast on ABC, which can be pulled down with one of the best TV antennas, as well as ESPN Plus.

ABC is also available through most cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

ABC is only available for Sling Blue in select markets, though, so you may prefer Fubo for this one.

You can take out an ESPN Plus subscription for $10.99 a month or $109.99 per year.

ESPN Plus won't unlock all regular ESPN content, but it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service).

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can watch a Flyers vs Devils live stream from anywhere in the world.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Blue in order to watch ABC (in selected regions). It costs from $45/month and includes dozens of other great channels. New users often get a tasty discount on their first month.

Love sports? Then check out FuboTV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront. The channel line-up includes ABC, plus other top networks including Bravo, FX and MTV.

ESPN Plus costs $10.99 per month for the basic package, but you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $109.99. That brings access to NHL, cricket, boxing, MLB, PGA Tour golf, soccer, major tennis and even the UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

How to watch Flyers vs Devils live streams in the U.K.

In the U.K., the Flyers vs Devils game is being shown on Viaplay.

You'll have to subscribe to the Total package for coverage, with the plan costing £14.99 per month or £119.88 per year.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Flyers vs Devils live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Flyers vs Devils live streams in Canada

Canadians can watch the Flyers vs Devils on Sportsnet and the broadcaster's Sportsnet Plus streaming service.

A Sportsnet subscription starts at CA$19.99 per month and provides access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There's also a $179.99 annual subscription that averages out at CA$14.99 per month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Flyers vs Devils live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

Can you watch Flyers vs Devils live streams in Australia?

Surprisingly, there's no Flyers vs Devils live stream for NHL fans in Australia to tap into. That's because the game hasn't been picked for TV or streaming.

Any would-be viewers currently visiting Australia from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

As it stands, NHL rights are held by ESPN in Australia, with live streaming available via Foxtel and Kayo Sports, which starts at $25 after a 7-day free trial.