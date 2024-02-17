Flyers vs Devils live stream: How to watch NHL Stadium Series 2024 online and on TV, start time
Roared on by over 80,000 fans, can the Devs narrow the gap?
After 42 years of mutual antipathy, the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils will come good on their threats and take their rivalry outside for the first time today. It's the first game of a 2024 NHL Stadium Series double-header this weekend — and you can watch Flyers vs Devils from anywhere with a VPN.
The Flyers vs Devils live stream takes place today (Saturday, Feb. 17).
► Time — 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT (Feb. 18) / 12 p.m. AEDT (Feb. 18)
• U.S. — ABC via Sling/Fubo and ESPN Plus
• U.K. — Viaplay
• CA — Sportsnet Plus
• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free
Whisper it, but we might even get snow at East Rutherford's MetLife Stadium at some point today, and wouldn't that be magical? The NHL Stadium Series is always a special occasion, and a dusting of the white stuff could even melt the hearts of hardened veterans like John Tortorella and Lindy Ruff.
This will be the third of four Battles of the Jersey Turnpike this season, and the previous two were thrillers that went to overtime. Luke Hughes capped a Devils comeback in Philly in November, while the Flyers got their own back in New Jersey in December, courtesy of a last-gasp winner from man-of-the-moment Owen Tippett.
The Devils are currently six points behind their opponents in the Metropolitan Division, and two points off the Red Wings in the hunt for the Eastern Conference's second wild-card ticket to the playoffs.
You’ll need to watch a Flyers vs Devils live stream to see how the NHL Stadium Series 2024 plays out, and we’ve got all the details you need down below.
Watch Flyers vs Devils from anywhere
How to watch Flyers vs Devils live stream from anywhere
Flyers vs Devils streaming tip:
If you're away from home and can't watch NHL Stadium Series 2024 like you normally would, there's still a way you can see the game. Using the best VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your hometown, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.
Here's how easy it is to stream the NHL from anywhere in the world:
1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)
2. Connect to the location you want to stream from
3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal
Flyers vs Devils live streams by country
How to watch Flyers vs Devils live streams in the U.S.
In the U.S., Flyers vs Devils will be broadcast on ABC, which can be pulled down with one of the best TV antennas, as well as ESPN Plus.
ABC is also available through most cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.
ABC is only available for Sling Blue in select markets, though, so you may prefer Fubo for this one.
You can take out an ESPN Plus subscription for $10.99 a month or $109.99 per year.
ESPN Plus won't unlock all regular ESPN content, but it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service).
And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can watch a Flyers vs Devils live stream from anywhere in the world.
How to watch Flyers vs Devils live streams in the U.K.
In the U.K., the Flyers vs Devils game is being shown on Viaplay.
You'll have to subscribe to the Total package for coverage, with the plan costing £14.99 per month or £119.88 per year.
If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Flyers vs Devils live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.
How to watch Flyers vs Devils live streams in Canada
Canadians can watch the Flyers vs Devils on Sportsnet and the broadcaster's Sportsnet Plus streaming service.
A Sportsnet subscription starts at CA$19.99 per month and provides access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There's also a $179.99 annual subscription that averages out at CA$14.99 per month.
If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Flyers vs Devils live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.
Can you watch Flyers vs Devils live streams in Australia?
Surprisingly, there's no Flyers vs Devils live stream for NHL fans in Australia to tap into. That's because the game hasn't been picked for TV or streaming.
Any would-be viewers currently visiting Australia from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.
As it stands, NHL rights are held by ESPN in Australia, with live streaming available via Foxtel and Kayo Sports, which starts at $25 after a 7-day free trial.
Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.
