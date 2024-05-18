Arsenal vs Everton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Arsenal vs Everton live stream could end up as bridesmaid or bride on the final day of the Premier League season. The Gunners need the win to give themselves a chance of ending their two-decade drought for the title, but it only counts if City don't deliver the goods in their fixture. You can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Arsenal vs Everton live stream, Date, Time, Channels Arsenal vs Everton live takes place on Sunday, May 19.

► Time: 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEST (May 20)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock & USA via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

Arsenal vs Everton live takes place on Sunday, May 19.

After nine months' graft, effort and effervescent soccer, Arsenal's season comes down to one final game. Two points behind leaders Manchester City going into the final round of fixtures, the Gunners know they must win to pick up the Premier League for the first time since the unforgettable 'Invincibles' season of 2003/04.

As recently as the beginning of April, Everton were in serious relegation trouble. With a series of points deductions (and appeal outcomes) weighing heavily upon them, Sean Dyche's side endured a 13-game winless run from late December but a 1-0 victory at home to Burnley has sparked an impressive turnaround at Goodison Park.

Built on the bedrock of a mean defense led by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and the increasingly impressive young center-back Jarrad Branthwaite, the Toffees have picked up 13 points from the last 15 available, conceding just once in that five-game spell to afford themselves a free-hit at the Emirates on the final day of the season.

With the Premier League title on the line, you'll want to watch an Arsenal vs Everton live stream and we’ve all the details below. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action this weekend by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton from anywhere

Arsenal vs Everton live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch an Arsenal vs Everton live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in that way, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

The match is also on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month, though gives you 121 channels for that hefty investment, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton in the U.K.

TNT Sports — the rebranded name of what was BT Sport last season — hosts the Arsenal vs Everton live stream in the U.K..

You can get it by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place.

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton in Canada

Canadians can watch an Arsenal vs Everton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton in Australia

Aussies can watch an Arsenal vs Everton game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton in New Zealand

Kiwis can access an Arsenal vs Everton live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

