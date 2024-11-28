Here are the TV shows I'm watching on Black Friday instead of going shopping

Unless you've moved to the Alaskan wilderness, you’ll be aware that it is Black Friday day/week/month. But what if, like me, you don't really need 20% off a new mattress or a steep discount on a smartwatch?

If you've already had your fill of the spending frenzy, why not cozy up with a good TV show from one of the best steaming services? Here's what I'm watching on Black Friday instead of going shopping...

TV dramas to stream on Black Friday

'Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light'

(Image credit: BBC)

Given the endless intrigue and politicking that goes on around Henry VIII, the world might have been better off if somebody had just poisoned him or pushed him off a battlement. But then we'd never get to watch this masterful historical series starring Mark Rylance, Damian Lewis, and Claire Foy.

How to watch 'Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light' online

'Yellowstone' season 5 part 2

John Dutton III (played by Kevin Costner) may be walking off into the sunset but it's time to saddle up once again for what may be this hit Western drama's swansong. There's just three more installments to go, so this is your last chance to catch up the show that gave birth to Taylor Sheridan's considerable TV empire.

How to watch 'Yellowstone' season 5 part 2 online

Dune: Prophecy

Once of biggest shows on Max right now is this “TV spin-off prequel with space nuns”. As our review points out, it's far from perfect but has plenty of good bits to keep you enthralled. You wouldn’t want to get on the wrong side of those Harkonnen sisters would you?

How to watch 'Dune: Prophecy' online

Comedy to stream on Black Friday

'Ludwig'

If you haven't watched detective series 'Ludwig' – starring British comedian David Mitchell as a geeky puzzle setter who 'accidentally' solves murders – you're in for a treat. Sherlock Holmes with a dash of Deputy Dawg, this six-part series is as ingenious as it is amusing. Season 2 is already in the works, by the way.

How to watch 'Ludwig' online

Documentaries to stream on Black Friday

'Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery'

(Image credit: HBO)

If you were still thinking of investing in crypto currency you might want to give this HBO documentary a spin first before entrusting your hard-earned cash to a group of invisible tech bros set upon destabilizing the world order. The doc aims to reveal the enigmatic founder of Bitcoin but... well, I won't spoil it for you.

How to watch 'Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery' online

'Lucan'

This three-parter explores the life of infamous aristocrat John Bingham, 7th Earl of Lucan, who mysteriously disappeared in 1974 after being accused of murdering his children's nanny. Is he still on the run in Australia? The cameras follow as the nanny's biological son goes in search of the man he believes killed his mother.

How to watch 'Lucan' online

Reality TV to stream on Black Friday

'The Great British Baking Show'

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Fame and fortune awaits the winner of this cake-based reality TV competition, but they’ll have to go a long way to beat the achievements of 2015 winner Nadiya Hussain who made a cake for the late Queen’s 90th birthday. The season 12 finale premieres in the U.S. on Black Friday (Nov. 29) on Netflix. All episodes are available to watch for free in the U.K..

How to watch 'The Great British Baking Show' online

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Few reality TV fans can deny the fun to be had watching Kyle, Erika and Dorit losing the plot while their enhanced facial features strive to provide the relevant or accurate level of displeasure. It's a shame Lisa Vanderpump left the series a while back but there's still plenty of fun to be had as season 14 debuts a brand new housewife.

How to watch 'RHOBH' season 14 online

'I'm A Celebrity...'

It never quite took off in the States, but the new season of this British reality TV juggernaut is just getting started. And by that, I mean the stage where the initial politeness and excitement is beginning to be replaced by genuine tiredness, hunger and irritability. Even if you've never heard of the celebrities taking part, the 'Bush Tucker' trials are worth the price of entry.

How to watch 'I'm A Celeb' online

Horror to stream on Black Friday

'From'

Rated 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, 'From' sees a group of townsfolk trapped by powerful and strange forces. Monsters come out at night but the sheriff has learned of a way to kill them... or has he? The season 3 finale just aired in the States so all episodes are available to binge on Black Friday.

How to watch 'From' season 3 online

How to watch from anywhere with a VPN

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. We've tested many VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN (save up to 71% for Black Friday).

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. And at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view an American service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so MGM Plus, for example — and watch "Earth Abides" online from wherever you are in the world.

More from Tom's Guide