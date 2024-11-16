'Dune: Prophecy' is worth watching — but I have a major problem after 4 episodes

"Dune: Prophecy" is set to be the biggest show Max — our pick for the best streaming service — now that "The Penguin" is over. It's been one of my most anticipated shows of the year. And after watching the first four episodes, I can tell you that ...

It's fine.

Okay, fine is way too harsh. There's a lot to like about this show. Most importantly, it has a compelling story and a compelling antagonist, both of which could ultimately vault the show into greatness by the end of episode 6.

But at the end of episode 4, I'm struggling to see how the show will have enough time. If this were a 10-episode season or even an eight-episode season, I could see it. Episode 4 felt like a perfect episode to launch us into the second half of the season, but it didn't feel far along enough in the story to get us into the third act.

A quick note: A spoiler warning is about to follow, and if you want to be completely spoiler-free, then I'd recommend turning back now. But I am going to keep things to largely broad concepts rather than getting into specific spoilers. So tread carefully, even if there aren't any massive spoilers.

(Image credit: Future)

Spoilers for "Dune: Prophecy" beyond this point

'Dune: Prophecy' has plenty of good parts

(Image credit: HBO/ MAX)

Now, it'd be unfair to expect this show to feel like Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two." In fairness, that movie wouldn't really make sense as a TV show either. But my point is more that you shouldn't expect Oscar-worthy visuals and sound design. This TV show feels like a TV show.

That said, it is a very well-made TV show. The visuals are good, even if the CGI is a bit more noticeable than in the movies. It's more about the people talking in rooms than broad sweeping visuals, but as we just saw with "Shogun," that's a creative choice that can lead to great television.

Unfortunately, the people talking in the rooms are struggling to draw me all the way in. Emily Watson has moments as Mother Superior Valya Harkonnen, leader of the Bene Gesserit order that "Dune Prophecy" focuses on. But honestly, I found myself more interested in the performances of Jessica Barden as a Young Valya.

DUNE: PROPHECY Official Trailer (2024) - YouTube Watch On

The same goes for Olivia Williams as Sister Tula Harkonnen, who is Valya's biological sister and a Reverend Mother in the Bene Gesserit order. I've been more compelled by Emma Canning, who plays the younger Tula. She's involved in my favorite storyline of the show so far, which centers on a key moment in the deep-rooted feud between the Harkonnens and the Atreides that we still see continue 10,000 years later in the events of "Dune" and "Dune: Part Two."

But I'm not sure that any of these performances border on greatness. Certainly, nothing bordering on the tour de force we just got from Cristin Milioti in "The Penguin."

There's a chance, that we could get one though before the show's end. Travis Fimmel plays Desmond Hart, an imperial soldier from Arakkis who comes back from the desert planet with special gifts and a desire to undermine — if not eradicate — the Bene Gesserit sisterhood. I still have some important unanswered questions about his character, but there's a chance that the answers could ultimately result in the enthralling character that "Dune: Prophecy" has left me lacking so far.

'Dune: Prophecy' can still live up to its promise

(Image credit: Attlia Szvacsek/HBO)

I know this review feels largely negative, but that's because it's clear how much potential "Dune: Prophecy" has in what I've seen so far. There are talented actors, but they're largely underwhelming. There's a compelling three-pronged story: the rise of the Bene Gesserit, a moment of crisis and instability in the Imperium a century after a great war and an exploration of what started the feud between Harkonnen and Atreides that would last another 10,000 years. I want to watch more, and I've mostly enjoyed what I've watched.

I'm just worried there isn't enough left to watch. If this was a multi-season show? I wouldn't be panicked at all. Even with four to six episodes remaining, I'd still be confident that the show lands the plane. But with just two episodes remaining for me to watch, I'm very concerned I'll be left wanting after the finale. That said, I'm still going to watch every second.

Make sure to read our guide on how to watch "Dune: Prophecy" online from anywhere so you don't miss any of the show's episodes. And while you're waiting for the next episode, check out our list of the best movies like "Dune" to stream right now.