How to watch 'From' season 3 online, on TV and from anywhere
The horror series that won't let you go...
The premise of "From" season 3 is simple. And all the scarier for its simplicity. The townsfolk are trapped in an unnamed town by powerful and strange forces. Resources are running low. Monsters come out at night. But in better news, the sheriff has learned of a way to kill them.
"From" season 3 premieres on Sunday, September 22 – and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.
"From" season 3 premieres at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Sunday, September 22.
• Watch FREE — TVNZ (New Zealand)
• U.S. — Watch on MGM Plus or via Sling / Fubo
• Canada — Paramount+
• Australia — Stan
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free
Comparisons to "Lost" (the phenomenally successful but frequently irritating series that ran from 2004-2010) extend beyond the presence of Harold Perrineau as Sheriff Boyd Stevens (Michael Dawson in "Lost") and frequent plot twists as producers Jack Bender and Jeff Pinkner are also attached to both shows.
However, they have promised that where "Lost" disappointed (loose ends and maybe too many episodes per season), "From" will benefit, and each season will be a chapter in its own right and, on the evidence of the first two seasons, they have been good to their word.
Tensions are running high in 'the town' and although Tabitha is now on the outside, Boyd and the townsfolk are very definitely in survival mode. The fightback starts here. Doesn't it?
Read on to find out how to watch “From” season 3 wherever you are.
Watch 'From' season 3 for FREE
Lucky views in New Zealand can watch "From" season 3 for free on the TVNZ Plus streaming service. New episodes drop just a few hours after airing in the U.S.. That's at 6 p.m. NZST on Monday in New Zealand. The season premieres on September 23.
Kiwis abroad can stream "From" season 3 FREE from anywhere in the world with a VPN. Full details on how to do that just below...
Watch 'From' season 3 from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "From" season 3 on your usual subscription? Don't panic.
You can still watch the thriller/ horror series thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, it is ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business.
Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Watch 'From' season 3 in the U.S.
"From" season 3 arrives on Sunday, September 22 exclusively on MGM+ in the U.S.. New episodes will then arrive once a week every Sunday, from around 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. ET.
MGM+ costs $6.99 per month / $58.99 per year, with a 7-day FREE trial for new subscribers.
The streaming service is also available through live TV streaming services such as Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Philo and DirecTV Stream.
Of these options, we recommend Sling as the standout cheapest option while Fubo offers a comprehensive channel package. In particular, we rate Sling TV as one of the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives.
Fubo is one of the best live TV services out there. With the Pro Plan ($79.99 per month), you get over 180 channels, including local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, HGTV, FX, ESPN, and Paramount Network. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.
Watch 'From' season 3 in Canada
"From" is available via Paramount+ in Canada and premieres on Sunday, September 22.
Anybody travelling in The Great North can use a VPN to stream as they would back home.
Can I watch 'From' season 3 in the U.K.?
"From" season 3 is not currently available in the U.K. and there's no word on when it might be but it will almost certainly be on Sky. Details here when we know.
If you're travelling in the U.K., a VPN will let you stream just as if you were Stateside.
Watch 'From' season 3 in Australia
Stan is where you want to head to watch "From" season 3 Down Under. It premiers on Monday, September 23, same day as the U.S.
If you're a U.S. citizen travelling in the Oz, a VPN will let you stream just as if you were Stateside.
Everything to know about 'From' season 3
Here's everything you need to know about "From" season 3 with an episode guide, cast list and trailer.
'From' season 3 - Cast list
Harold Perrineau – Sheriff Boyd Stevens
Catalina Sandino Moreno – Tabitha Matthews
Eion Bailey – Jim Matthews
David Alpay – Jade Herrera
Elizabeth Saunders – Donna Raines
Hannah Cheramy – Julie Matthews
Ricky He – Kenny Liu
Scott McCord – Victor
Chloe Van Landschoot – Kristi Miller
Avery Konrad – Sara Myers
Simon Webster – Ethan Matthews
Corteon Moore – Ellis Stevens
Pegah Ghafoori – Fatima Hassan
Robert Joy – Henry
Samantha Brown – Acosta
'From' season 3 - Episode guide
- S3 E1: Shatter - Boyd feels the town slipping away from him as the weather grows colder and the residents more desperate.
- S3 E2: When We Go - Boyd struggles to find a path forward as the town says farewell to one of their own; Fatima's health takes a turn for the worse; Tabitha finds help from an unlikely ally.
- S3 E3: Mouse Trap - Kenny leads a group into the forest in search of food as Donna and Ellis try to talk Boyd out of a dangerous plan. Meanwhile, Tabitha makes a mind-bending discovery.
- S3 E4: TBA
- S3 E5: TBA
- S3 E6: TBA
- S3 E7: TBA
- S3 E8: TBA
- S3 E9: TBA
- S3 E10: TBA - In the season finale, Boyd is pushed to his limit as time begins to run out for someone he loves. Tabitha's unlikely journey takes a shocking turn.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Bill Borrows is an award-winning journalist, feature writer and columnist (Times Magazine/ Guardian/ Telegraph/ Daily Mirror/ Mail On Sunday/ Radio Times), author (The Hurricane: The Turbulent Life and Times of Alex Higgins) and book editor. A frequent contributor on talkSPORT and talkRADIO, his areas of specialisation include sport, history, politics, TV and film. He doesn’t get much free time but does admit to an addiction to true crime podcasts, following Man City home and away, and a weakness for milk chocolate cookies