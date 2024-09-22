How to watch 'From' season 3 online, on TV and from anywhere

The premise of "From" season 3 is simple. And all the scarier for its simplicity. The townsfolk are trapped in an unnamed town by powerful and strange forces. Resources are running low. Monsters come out at night. But in better news, the sheriff has learned of a way to kill them.

"From" season 3 premieres on Sunday, September 22 – and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Comparisons to "Lost" (the phenomenally successful but frequently irritating series that ran from 2004-2010) extend beyond the presence of Harold Perrineau as Sheriff Boyd Stevens (Michael Dawson in "Lost") and frequent plot twists as producers Jack Bender and Jeff Pinkner are also attached to both shows.

However, they have promised that where "Lost" disappointed (loose ends and maybe too many episodes per season), "From" will benefit, and each season will be a chapter in its own right and, on the evidence of the first two seasons, they have been good to their word.

Tensions are running high in 'the town' and although Tabitha is now on the outside, Boyd and the townsfolk are very definitely in survival mode. The fightback starts here. Doesn't it?

Read on to find out how to watch “From” season 3 wherever you are.

Watch 'From' season 3 for FREE

Lucky views in New Zealand can watch "From" season 3 for free on the TVNZ Plus streaming service. New episodes drop just a few hours after airing in the U.S.. That's at 6 p.m. NZST on Monday in New Zealand. The season premieres on September 23.

Kiwis abroad can stream "From" season 3 FREE from anywhere in the world with a VPN. Full details on how to do that just below...

Watch 'From' season 3 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "From" season 3 on your usual subscription? Don't panic.

You can still watch the thriller/ horror series thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, it is ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business.

Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 60% off with this NordVPN deal

Watch 'From' season 3 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"From" season 3 arrives on Sunday, September 22 exclusively on MGM+ in the U.S.. New episodes will then arrive once a week every Sunday, from around 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. ET.

MGM+ costs $6.99 per month / $58.99 per year, with a 7-day FREE trial for new subscribers.

The streaming service is also available through live TV streaming services such as Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Philo and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling as the standout cheapest option while Fubo offers a comprehensive channel package. In particular, we rate Sling TV as one of the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives.

You can get MGM+ via Sling TV. For example, Orange or Blue packages, which both start at $40 per month and then add the streamer for an extra $5. Which to go for depends on the channel lineup that's right for you, which you can read about in more detail here.

Fubo is one of the best live TV services out there. With the Pro Plan ($79.99 per month), you get over 180 channels, including local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, HGTV, FX, ESPN, and Paramount Network. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

Watch 'From' season 3 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"From" is available via Paramount+ in Canada and premieres on Sunday, September 22.

Anybody travelling in The Great North can use a VPN to stream as they would back home.

Can I watch 'From' season 3 in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"From" season 3 is not currently available in the U.K. and there's no word on when it might be but it will almost certainly be on Sky. Details here when we know.

If you're travelling in the U.K., a VPN will let you stream just as if you were Stateside.

Watch 'From' season 3 in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Stan is where you want to head to watch "From" season 3 Down Under. It premiers on Monday, September 23, same day as the U.S.

If you're a U.S. citizen travelling in the Oz, a VPN will let you stream just as if you were Stateside.

Everything to know about 'From' season 3

Here's everything you need to know about "From" season 3 with an episode guide, cast list and trailer.

'From' season 3 - Cast list

Harold Perrineau – Sheriff Boyd Stevens

Catalina Sandino Moreno – Tabitha Matthews

Eion Bailey – Jim Matthews

David Alpay – Jade Herrera

Elizabeth Saunders – Donna Raines

Hannah Cheramy – Julie Matthews

Ricky He – Kenny Liu

Scott McCord – Victor

Chloe Van Landschoot – Kristi Miller

Avery Konrad – Sara Myers

Simon Webster – Ethan Matthews

Corteon Moore – Ellis Stevens

Pegah Ghafoori – Fatima Hassan

Robert Joy – Henry

Samantha Brown – Acosta

'From' season 3 - Episode guide

S3 E1: Shatter - Boyd feels the town slipping away from him as the weather grows colder and the residents more desperate.

Boyd feels the town slipping away from him as the weather grows colder and the residents more desperate. S3 E2: When We Go - Boyd struggles to find a path forward as the town says farewell to one of their own; Fatima's health takes a turn for the worse; Tabitha finds help from an unlikely ally.

- Boyd struggles to find a path forward as the town says farewell to one of their own; Fatima's health takes a turn for the worse; Tabitha finds help from an unlikely ally. S3 E3: Mouse Trap - Kenny leads a group into the forest in search of food as Donna and Ellis try to talk Boyd out of a dangerous plan. Meanwhile, Tabitha makes a mind-bending discovery.

- Kenny leads a group into the forest in search of food as Donna and Ellis try to talk Boyd out of a dangerous plan. Meanwhile, Tabitha makes a mind-bending discovery. S3 E4: TBA

S3 E5: TBA

S3 E6: TBA

S3 E7: TBA

S3 E8: TBA

S3 E9: TBA

S3 E10: TBA - In the season finale, Boyd is pushed to his limit as time begins to run out for someone he loves. Tabitha's unlikely journey takes a shocking turn.

FROM: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno - YouTube Watch On