This must-watch revenge thriller is streaming free on Prime Video right now — and I haven't stopped thinking about it for 5 years

Opinion
By published

"Promising Young Woman" is a brilliant and biting thriller

Carey Mulligan as Cassandra in &quot;Promising Young Woman&quot;
(Image credit: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo / Focus Features / Universal Pictures / Sky Cinema)

“Promising Young Woman” hit me like a lightning bolt when I saw it for the first time upon its initial release in 2020.

Yes, the twisted narrative gripped me and offered plenty of entertainment, but the female rage themes felt vital and still do to this day. It’s a revenge thriller I haven't stopped thinking about ever since and I've rewatched it multiple times.

I’ve been recommending this Oscar winner since I watched it for the first time, and I was delighted to discover this week that it’s currently available to stream on Prime Video.

Even better, you don’t need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch as it’s streaming for free. The only price to pay is tolerating some ads.

So, if you’re looking for an engaging movie but one with something important to say, then look no further than “Promising Young Woman.” Here’s everything you need to know about this revenge thriller with real bite.

What is ‘Promising Young Woman’ about?

Cassie (Carey Mulligan) is a former medical student and now a college dropout working in a coffee shop. Unable to heal the deep wound left by a traumatic event in her past. Cassie’s once bright future has wilted away, and she finds herself unable to move forward after a close friend was the victim of sexual assault and subsequently committed suicide.

To cope with her grief and anger, Cassie has adopted a very unusual, and potentially dangerous coping mechanism. She visits local bars, pretends to be intoxicated, and then aggressively confronts the unscrupulous men who attempt to take advantage of her.

However, when an old classmate Ryan (Bo Burham) enters her life, she might finally have a reason to move forward. But past demons prove hard to shake and soon enough Cassie is again reminded that even those who claim to be “a nice guy” can be anything but nice.

Stream ‘Promising Young Woman’ for free on Prime Video

Carey Mulligan as Cassandra in "Promising Young Woman"

(Image credit: BFA / Alamy Stock Photo / Focus Features / Universal Pictures / Sky Cinema)

“Promising Young Woman” is a remarkable showcase of Mulligan’s talents. The actress is ferocious in the leading role.

Cassie is a tragic figure throughout, understandably unable to accept what happened to her friend, but also self-destructive. Her plight is easy to sympathize with, and Mulligan makes her one of the most memorable central figures in any revenge thriller I’ve watched. Plus, she rocks a multi-colored wig!

The movie itself manages to jump between being a seriously engaging thriller — packing all the expected twists and moments of extreme tension — and also smartly conveying its crucial message.

(L-R) Carey Mulligan as Cassandra and Bo Burnham as Ryan in "Promising Young Woman"

(Image credit: Lifestyle pictures / Alamy Stock Photo / Focus Features)

This helps to make “Promising Young Woman” so much more than merely entertaining. It makes the movie powerful on a whole new level. And this extends through to the bittersweet ending.

Writer/director Emerald Fennell, who made her feature debut with this flick, also deserves huge credit. Fennell’s screenplay is wonderful, laced with real venom that conveys its purpose expertly.

The movie is also well-paced, packing several gut punches throughout. Fennell’s choice to make much of the movie look almost candy-cane colorful is genius. It’s a sickly veneer, hiding the dark subject matter underneath. It’s excellent filmmaking.

Carey Mulligan as Cassandra in "Promising Young Woman"

(Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo / Focus Features / Universal Pictures / Sky Cinema)

I’m not the only one impressed with this revenge thriller either. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, “Promising Young Woman” scores an impressive 90% after almost 430 reviews. That’s enough for a ‘Certified Fresh’ seal of approval. Its viewer's score is similarly high at 87%.

“A boldly provocative, timely thriller, Promising Young Woman is an auspicious feature debut for writer-director Emerald Fennell — and a career highlight for Carey Mulligan,” reads Rotten Tomatoes’ ‘Critics Consensus,’ and that’s a write-up I mostly certainly agree with.

Now is the time to watch "Promising Young Woman" if you missed it in theaters. The movie is unmissable, especially now that it's streaming for free on Prime Video. Over the past five years, it’s lost none of its relevance.

More from Tom's Guide

Rory Mellon
Rory Mellon
Entertainment Editor (UK)

Rory is an Entertainment Editor at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on gaming and streaming. When he’s not reviewing the latest games, searching for hidden gems on Netflix, or writing hot takes on new gaming hardware, TV shows and movies, he can be found attending music festivals and getting far too emotionally invested in his favorite football team. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Naomi Ackie and Channing Tatum in &quot;Blink Twice&quot; (2024)
Prime Video just got one of the best psychological thrillers of 2024 — and it’s a chilling watch
Jin Ki-joo and Wi Ha-joon in poster for &quot;Midnight&quot; (2021)
One of the most gripping thrillers I’ve ever seen is streaming free on Prime Video — and it’s 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
Ryan Gosling as Julian in &quot;Only God Forgives&quot;
One of my favorite crime thrillers of all time is streaming free on Prime Video — and the critics got it wrong
helen Hunt in &quot;I See You&quot;
One of the most mind-twisting psychological thrillers is streaming free right now — and it’s full of surprises
Luise Heyer as Klara in &quot;The Calendar Killer&quot;
Prime Video’s new psychological thriller just dropped — and it’s a tense watch
(L-R) Imogen Poots as Gemma and Jesse Eisenberg as Tom in &quot;Vivarium&quot;
One of the most twisted sci-fi thrillers I’ve ever seen is streaming free on Prime Video — and you’ll never guess the ending
Latest in Prime Video
Carey Mulligan as Cassandra in &quot;Promising Young Woman&quot;
This must-watch revenge thriller is streaming free on Prime Video right now — and I haven't stopped thinking about it for 5 years
Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones sit on the hood of a truck in &quot;Twisters&quot;
Prime Video top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now
Richard Gere in Arbitrage
5 must-see mystery movies on Prime Video you (probably) missed I'd stream right now
Jesse Eisenberg as Simon / James in the film &quot;The Double&quot;
One of the best psychological thrillers I’ve ever seen is streaming free on Prime Video — and I can't get it out of my head
Twisters movie (2024)
'Twisters' was my favorite action movie from last summer — and now it's no. 1 on Prime Video
(L-R) Will Smith as Robert Clayton Dean and Gene Hackman as Edward &quot;Brill&quot; Lyle in &quot;Enemy of the State&quot;
5 best Prime Video movies to stream before they leave this month
Latest in Opinion
A Samsung DU7200 LED TV on a side table
I'm a TV reviewer — here's the one type of TV I wouldn't buy
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 — these are the 5 launch games that would make me buy on day one
Carey Mulligan as Cassandra in &quot;Promising Young Woman&quot;
This must-watch revenge thriller is streaming free on Prime Video right now — and I haven't stopped thinking about it for 5 years
Pictures of a PC post-fire
My PC caught on fire recently twice — 5 tips to protect your rig from a similar fate
Google Pixel 9a with thumbs up and thumbs down icons
Google Pixel 9a — 5 reasons to buy and 3 reasons to skip
Ensemble cast members of Netflix&#039;s &quot;The Residence&quot; cast peak around a doorway
I just started streaming 'The Residence' — Netflix's new murder mystery show already has me hooked
More about prime video
Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones sit on the hood of a truck in &quot;Twisters&quot;

Prime Video top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now
Jesse Eisenberg as Simon / James in the film &quot;The Double&quot;

One of the best psychological thrillers I’ve ever seen is streaming free on Prime Video — and I can't get it out of my head
Roon

Forget Spotify HiFi — I made a hi-res streaming service that's just for me
See more latest
Most Popular
Pictures of a PC post-fire
My PC caught on fire recently twice — 5 tips to protect your rig from a similar fate
A Samsung DU7200 LED TV on a side table
I'm a TV reviewer — here's the one type of TV I wouldn't buy
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 — these are the 5 launch games that would make me buy on day one
Ryu Jun-yeol as Sung Min-chan in &quot;Revelations&quot; on Netflix
I can’t get over this new psychological thriller on Netflix — you need to stream this gripping movie now
Google Pixel 9a hands-on.
The Pixel 9a just did something phone cameras haven't done in over a decade
Walking workout man and woman walking up stairs
I'm a personal trainer — these are my 3 'non-negotiables' for building mental stamina
Google Pixel 9a with thumbs up and thumbs down icons
Google Pixel 9a — 5 reasons to buy and 3 reasons to skip
Ensemble cast members of Netflix&#039;s &quot;The Residence&quot; cast peak around a doorway
I just started streaming 'The Residence' — Netflix's new murder mystery show already has me hooked
iPhone 12
A port-free iPhone is fine with the EU — and if it happens, I’m ready for it
Choi Min-sik in Oldboy
You’ll never believe the twists in this cult classic Korean thriller — watch it now before it leaves Netflix