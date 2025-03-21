Prime Video's top 10 has 3 must-watch movies — including a disaster thriller with Glen Powell

Whenever I can't decide what to stream on any of the best streaming services, I'm always tempted to take a look at the top 10, and that goes for Prime Video, too.

Prime Video, like so many streamers, is home to a huge range of movies and shows, which can make narrowing down your next watch a bit of a headache.

While you can't always guarantee what's popular is definitely worth streaming, Prime Video's top 10 list includes a range of great watches right now. To make the decision even easier, though, we've highlighted just three movies that you shouldn't miss out on.

At the time of writing, the movies we most recommend are a recent disaster epic, a popular animated hit, and a new Prime Video romantic comedy.

Don't like the sound of any of our picks? Be sure to check out our list of the best movies on Prime Video for more recommendations.

This article is based on what was in the Prime Video top 10 as of 7 a.m. ET on Prime Video on Friday, March 21, 2025.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

'Picture This' (2025)

Picture This – Official Trailer | Prime Video

Looking to get swept up in a bit of romance? "Picture This" is the movie from the Prime Video top 10 you need.

This British remake of Australian romcom "Five Blind Dates" isn't exactly a ground-breaking new watch, but it is suitably charming viewing all the same.

"Picture This" sees struggling photographer Pia (played by "Bridgerton" star, Simone Ashley) receiving a bold prediction about her love life: within her next five dates, she's going to find true love and her career's going to turn around, too.

With nothing to lose and in desperate need for a date to her sister's wedding, she lets her family play matchmaker. As if heading off on a series of blind dates wasn't messy enough, things get more chaotic when her ex (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) rears his head, looking to reignite their spark.

Watch "Picture This" on Prime Video now

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (2023)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie | Official Trailer

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has remained a popular hit with Prime subscribers for a long time now, and it's easy to see why — it's one of the better video game adaptations that you can watch and makes for perfect family viewing.

A collaboration between Nintendo and "Minions" studio, Illumination, this colorful caper follows Brooklyn-based plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) who get separated after tumbling into a warp pipe.

Mario sets out to find his brother. En route, he teams up with familiar Mushroom Kingdom figures like Toad (Keegan Michael-Key) and Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and crosses paths with the evil Bowser (Jack Black), who wants nothing more than to make Peach his wife.

Watch "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Prime Video now

'Twisters' (2024)

TWISTERS | Official Trailer

In the mood for some serious blockbuster fun? "Twisters" should fit the bill.

Decades after Jan de Bont's 1996 original, Lee Isaac Chung brought us another battle with one of the most destructive forces of nature on the planet: tornadoes.

In this new disaster epic, ex-storm chaser and meteorologist Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) returns to the field to help her former pal Javi (Anthony Ramos) test some new tech.

Out in Oklahoma, she crosses paths with social media star and self-styled "tornado wrangler", Tyler Owens (Glen Powell). While they start out as rivals, the pair are drawn together in a fight to survive a tornado season unlike any other.

Watch "Twisters" on Prime Video now

Full Prime Video top 10 right now

"Twisters" "Picture This" "Tornado Valley" "Jurassic World" "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" "The Accountant" "The Meg" "My Fault: London" "Behind Enemy Lines" "Enemy of the State"