This intense thriller just crashed Prime Video's top 10 — and it's a deliciously twisted treat

While popular movies like "Gifted" and "Challengers" are stealing the spotlight on Prime Video, a deliciously twisted treat has quietly made its way into the top 10. Currently sitting in the ninth spot is "The Menu", a darkly satirical thriller that garnered rave reviews upon its release in 2022.

Starring Ralph Fiennes as an enigmatic chef and Anya Taylor-Joy as a skeptical diner, "The Menu" invites you into an exclusive dining experience on a remote island. This is the type of movie that’s way more enjoyable if you go in without knowing all the plot twists, as it really hits hard as a thriller meant to surprise you. It also definitely deserves to be in the top 10, and I'm really happy to see it getting some love again after two years.

With its impressive Rotten Tomatoes score and a compelling narrative that keeps you hooked, "The Menu" has rightfully earned its spot as a must-watch thriller. But does it truly live up to the hype? Here’s everything you need to know about this movie and whether it's worth watching on one of the best streaming services...

What is 'The Menu' about?

THE MENU | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

"The Menu" is a dark satire-thriller that follows a group of wealthy diners who travel to a remote island for an exclusive dining experience at a world-famous restaurant. The meal is made by celebrated chef Julian (Ralph Fiennes) who is known for his extraordinary culinary creations and mysterious personality.

Among the diners are Tyler (Nicholas Hoult), a devoted foodie, and Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy), his skeptical date, who quickly senses that something is off. As the multi-course meal progresses, it becomes apparent that this is no ordinary dinner. Each course is served with increasing tension and disturbing revelations, especially surrounding the guests and the strange chef.

'The Menu' is a slow-burn stew of suspense

"The Menu" is not your typical thriller — it simmers, deliberately slow-cooking its tension. And once that tension boils over, you’re left staring at the screen in shock. I went into this movie not knowing what to expect (didn’t even check out the trailer), and it turned out to be one of my biggest surprises of the year. Plus, it had some of the wildest twists I’ve ever seen in a thriller.

I’m familiar with all the plot twists, so I’d rather not give too much away. However, picking the standout feature of "The Menu" is a no-brainer, and it’s all about its dedication to subtlety. This dark thriller doesn’t rely on loud jump scares to get your heart racing. Instead, it hinges on the incredible Ralph Fiennes, who gives a chilling, perfectly measured performance as Julian Slowik, the esteemed chef in charge of the kitchen.

Fiennes is undeniably one of the most skilled actors around, and he really stands out in this movie. He knows how to be charming and menacing at the same time, which is enough to put anyone on edge. As someone who loves horror and has seen my fair share of scares, I find myself enjoying movies that create a sense of unease rather than outright fear, and "The Menu" nails that with Fiennes in the lead role.

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

But another key ingredient here is the dynamic between the two main characters. Tyler is intoxicated by the idea of dining at Slowik’s table, while Margot embodies our every thought while watching the story play out. Anya Taylor-Joy does an incredible job playing a character who feels trapped in a place that’s supposed to be calming (considering she’s surrounded by delicious food). It’s her who you'll end up resonating with the most, and she eventually becomes the anchor in this intensely unpredictable thriller.

I'm not the only one who was pleasantly surprised by this movie. Critics gave "The Menu" a high score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes , with audiences rating it at a solid 76%. Robbie Collin from the Daily Telegraph put it simply without spoiling anything: "A dark comic thriller of rare and mouth-watering fiendishness, in which every scene adds kick and savor to the next."

Should you stream 'The Menu'?

(Image credit: Eric Zachanowich / Searchlight Pictures)

Absolutely, you should stream "The Menu" if you’re in the mood for a dark thriller with lots of shocking twists. It does have a slow build-up, which might not appeal to everyone since it takes some time to dive into the story, but trust me, it’s worth hanging in there. And the performance from Fiennes alone makes this movie a must-watch.

Stream "The Menu" on Prime Video now.