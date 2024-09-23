My favorite romantic comedy movie of all time just landed on Prime Video — and you’re going to love it too

Whenever I’m looking for a mood booster, I have a small list of movies I always turn to that never fail to cheer me up, and “What If?” (released under the title “The F Word” in some regions) is right at the very top. So you can imagine my delight when I spotted the 2014 romantic comedy on Amazon Prime Video's additions list this month (on September 23).

Its arrival on one of the best streaming services is a chance for a new whole audience to get to experience this delightful charming comedy, and it also gives me the perfect excuse to explain exactly why it’s such a special little movie (talk about a win-win). Starring Daniel Radcliffe and Zoe Kazan, it doesn’t break new ground for the genre but when the leads are this likable, and the narrative is so well told, it doesn’t matter that it’s all a bit predictable.

If you’re looking for a movie to make you feel all warm and fuzzy, and put a huge smile on your face, then here’s why “What If?” on Prime Video needs to be on your watchlist.

The f(riend) word

What If Official Trailer #1 (2014) - Daniel Radcliffe Romantic Comedy HD

“What If?” opens with Wallace (Daniel Radcliffe) and Chantry (Zoe Kazan) meeting at a house party. There’s an instant connection between the pair, and their banter comes naturally. Wallace walks Chantry home and asks for her number, and she obliges. It sounds like the start of the perfect love story, but there’s a slight hiccup: Chantry has a boyfriend.

Sometime later, a second chance encounter at a movie theater leads the two to strike up a friendship and quickly become extremely close. While Chantry lives with and is very happy with her long-term partner, Ben (Rafe Spall), there’s no denying that there’s an effortless chemistry between the two friends. And as Wallace’s crush begins to develop into deeper feelings, both start to wonder if they’re destined to be something more than just friends.

Two close friends secretly harboring romantic feelings for each other isn’t exactly the most original premise for a romantic comedy, and viewers well-versed in the genre tropes will be able to guess where “What If?” is going pretty quickly. But this shouldn’t be a dealbreaker. Yes, the final destination may be fairly obvious, but the journey getting there is still so much fun.

A will-they-won’t-they you’ll care about

(Image credit: Cinematic / Alamy Stock Photo / Entertainment One)

The reason that “What If?” succeeded despite its fairly cookie-cutter story is primarily because of the strength of its two leads. Radcliffe, who was fresh off of the “Harry Potter” franchise when this movie was released, proves to be a fantastic leading man and more than capable of anchoring an endearing rom-com.

Wallace is an outwardly cynical character, struggling to move beyond a past failed relationship, and convinced that “love is just an all-purpose excuse for selfish behavior." His meeting with Chantry opens him up to the possibility of being vulnerable again, and Radcliffe portrays his switch in outlook remarkably well. He’s also got seriously great comedic timing and plenty of deadpan sarcastic quips.

(Image credit: AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo / Entertainment One)

Kazan is equally likable as Chantry. The movie does a good job of fleshing out her character beyond her relationship with Wallace, and her boyfriend Ben, this includes a brief subplot where she tries to decide whether to accept a promotion at work that will require her moving from Toronto to Taiwan.

Radcliffe and Kazan play off each other perfectly and have a playful dynamic that gets you rooting for them to hurry up and admit their romantic feelings for each other ASAP. This chemistry makes them easy to buy as friends and potential love interests. Plus, they make for a very good-looking couple, which isn’t exactly a necessity in a rom-com, but it doesn’t hurt either!

The perfect rom-com package

(Image credit: Photo 12 / Alamy Stock Photo / Entertainment One)

“What If?” has more to offer beyond two extremely compelling leads, its cast of supporting characters is also strong. Adam Driver and Mackenzie Davis appear in supporting roles as Wallace’s friends and add an extra dose of comedy to the mix.

Plus, Megan Park and Rafe Spall round out the supporting cast, with the latter being refreshingly likable (and never presented as a villain) despite the fact he’s technically the obstacle in the way of Wallace and Chantry’s budding romance.

If the strong performances and sharp writing weren’t enough, “What If?” also packs a fitting indie soundtrack that adds to the emotional stakes at just the right moments. There are some cute animated elements added, which tie into Chantry’s job as an animator. These small touches go a long way to elevating “What If?” beyond its generic core narrative.

Go stream “What If?” on Prime Video right now

(Image credit: AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo / Entertainment One)

Now feels like a fitting time for “What If?” to land on Prime Video as the movie celebrated its 10th anniversary just last month, and even a decade after I first caught it in theaters it’s still a flick I return to surprisingly often. If you enjoy a charming, and easy-watching, romantic comedy, I strongly recommend you give it a stream next time you need a pick-me-up.

Oh and once you've watched the movie for yourself be sure to watch the extended ending (obviously, do not watch this before streaming the movie). The original theatrical cut ends on a semi-cliffhanger, but thanks to these new scenes the story is brought full circle, and it's an essential extra to round out the viewing experience.

“What If?” is just one of the new movies that’s been added to the popular streaming service this month, check out our full rundown of everything new on Prime Video in September 2024 for all the movies and shows you won't want to miss. And if you need more movie recommendations we have a guide to the most critically acclaimed new additions too.

Watch "What If?" on Prime Video now

