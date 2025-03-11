Prime Video’s top 10 has just been crashed by a ‘90s action-thriller with Will Smith — now's the perfect time to stream it

‘Enemy of the State’ is a classic ‘90s thriller with Will Smith and Gene Hackman

(L-R) Will Smith as Robert Clayton Dean and Gene Hackman as Edward &quot;Brill&quot; Lyle in &quot;Enemy of the State&quot;
(Image credit: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo / Touchstone Pictures / Buena Vista Pictures)

Following the passing of Gene Hackman last month, film fans across the globe have been eager to celebrate the acclaimed actor’s impressive career. Naturally, this has resulted in several of Hackman’s movies seeing a resurgence in popularity, including “Enemy of the State,” a 1998 action-thriller that paired Hackman with Will Smith and director Tony Scott.

As of this week (specifically, March 11), “Enemy of the State” has entered Prime Video’s top 10 most-watched movies list, and it’s making a play for a high-ranking spot. It’s currently ranked at No. 6, just a place behind Prime Video's original comedy “You’re Cordially Invited," but with momentum building, it might climb even further and maybe have a shot at No. 1.

Praised upon release for its topical story, which tackles themes of surveillance and personal freedoms, its strong performances from its stellar cast (particularly Smith and Hackman) and smart direction from Tony Scott, “Enemy of the State” has a lot going for it.

If you’re thinking of adding this ‘90s action-thriller to your watchlist, here’s what you need to know.

What is ‘Enemy of the State’ about?

Enemy of the State (1998) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Enemy of the State (1998) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube
Watch On

Thomas Reynolds (Jon Voight) is a corrupt National Security Agency officer on the cusp of a promotion. To achieve his professional ambitions, he needs a wide-reaching new surveillance legislation to pass, and that’s proving tricky with an influential congressman opposed to the laws.

To ensure its passing, Reynolds has the congressman killed and then staged to look like an accident. However, an incriminating videotape of the murder surfaces and ends up in the hands of lawyer Robert Clayton Dean (Will Smith). In response, Reynolds frames Dean for the crime.

Short on options, Dean enlists the help of his friend and ex-intelligence agent Edward “Brill” Lyle (Gene Hackman) to clear his name and also untangle the web of conspiracy surrounding events.

Should you stream ‘Enemy of the State’ on Prime Video

Will Smith as Robert Clayton Dean in "Enemy of the State"

(Image credit: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo / Touchstone Pictures / Buena Vista Pictures)

“Enemy of the State's” best element is its two leading men. Will Smith and Gene Hackman have an easy chemistry and add a dramatic gravitas to a thriller movie that isn’t quite as smart as it may appear on the surface.

Smith is especially strong in the leading role. This movie came just a couple of years after the conclusion of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” and it served as further evidence that the actor was very much a Hollywood-leading A-lister.

Fans of twisting narratives will be sure to enjoy the many turns in “Enemy of the States,” but as noted, just don’t expect a movie with watertight logic, as there are a few moments that feel particularly implausible. But in some ways, that’s all part of the fun. Tony Scott clearly wasn’t shooting for realism with this action-thriller, and the movie offers strong entertainment.

Gene Hackman as Edward "Brill" Lyle in "Enemy of the State"

(Image credit: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo / Touchstone Pictures / Buena Vista Pictures)

On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie holds a 71% score from almost 84 reviews. These aren’t the strongest reviews of either Smith’s or Hackman’s career, but it’s a respectable rating, and the viewer's score is even higher at 78%. These again indicate that while “Enemy of the State” is not a flawless thriller, it’s enjoyable and finds success due to the dependability of its leads.

“An entertaining, topical thriller that finds director Tony Scott on solid form and Will Smith confirming his action headliner status,” reads RT’s ‘Critics Consensus.’ This is a pretty accurate assessment in my eyes. Prime Video subscribers looking for a gripping action-thriller should stream it without hesitation; just don’t expect a genre-defying effort.

“Enemy of the State” isn’t the only thing making waves on Prime Video right now. Check our guide to the best top TV shows in the Prime Video top 10 for more watching recommendations, and we also have a full rundown of everything new to Prime Video in March 2025.

Watch "Enemy of the States" on Prime Video now

