Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

These are the Prime Video shows you should be watching

Christopher Briney as Conrad and Lola Tung as Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty
(Image credit: Prime Video)
Streaming services are packed with choices, and just because a show is trending doesn’t always mean it’s worth your time. Prime Video’s top 10 includes a mix of fresh hits, fan favorites, and some that might not live up to the hype.

Of course, the action-thriller “Reacher” remains the undisputed No. 1 after its third season recently dropped, so it’s safe to say everyone’s already watching that. Instead, let’s shine a light on other standout shows this week.

This list includes a new historical drama about David, the legendary king of Israel and Judah, a fun romantic drama set to drop season 3 in a few months, and for those craving something darker, the brutal superhero animation “Invincible” is a must-watch.

If you’re looking for something new to watch, here are three Prime Video picks you won’t want to miss.

This is based on the Prime Video top 10 shows as of Monday, March 10.

Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

The Summer I Turned Pretty - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube The Summer I Turned Pretty - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube
Watch On

Now is the perfect time to catch up on or rewatch “The Summer I Turned Pretty” considering Prime Video recently released the first poster and announced the release date for season 3. That’s right, you can experience the final season sometime in July, making it the perfect watch to get in the summer mood.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” is a coming-of-age drama based on Jenny Han’s novels. It follows Isabel “Belly” Conklin (Lola Tung), who spends summers at Cousins Beach with the Fisher brothers, Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). But things get messy.

As she matures into a confident young woman, both Conrad and Jeremiah start seeing her in a different light. Belly has always harbored feelings for Conrad — the brooding, mysterious older brother — while Jeremiah, the easy-going and fun-loving younger brother, has been her best friend.

Watch it on Prime Video now

‘House of David’

House of David - Final Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube House of David - Final Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube
Watch On

Prime Video recently dropped another original series. “House of David,” a historical drama, brings one of the Bible’s most iconic moments to life — David taking down Goliath with nothing but a sling and a stone.

Biblical epics have long been a Hollywood favorite, and “House of David” dives deep into the rise of David (Michael Iskander) from a humble shepherd to the King of Israel. The series explores his early life, his anointment by prophet Samuel, and his tense relationship with King Saul.

The first four episodes are streaming now, with new episodes dropping weekly. Clearly this show is already doing well on the streamer considering it’s sitting at No. 2, just behind the fan-favorite “Reacher.”

Watch it on Prime Video now

‘Invincible’

Invincible – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Invincible – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube
Watch On

The latest episode of “Invincible” season 3 delivered an intense and shocking experience that has left fans reeling. Of course, I won’t go into spoilers but this statement alone should have you a little curious if you’ve never seen it before.

“Invincible” is an animated superhero show based on the Image Comics series by Robert Kirkman (“The Walking Dead”). It follows Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), a seemingly normal teenager who discovers he has superpowers, thanks to his father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) — the world’s most powerful superhero.

As Mark embraces his new identity as Invincible, he learns that being a hero isn’t just about saving lives as it comes with brutal consequences. The show is packed with very intense action, shocking twists and deep character development, offering a far more darker and mature take on the superhero genre.

Even though season 3 is almost finished it’s not too late to join the hype.

Watch it on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "Reacher" (2022)
2. "House of David" (2025)
3. "Invincible" (2021)
4. "Beast Games" (2024)
5. "On Call" (2025)
6. "Pop Culture Jeopardy!" (2024)
7. "The Chosen" (2017)
8. "Cross" (2024)
9. "Fallout" (2024)
10. "The Summer I Turned Pretty" (2022)

