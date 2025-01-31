Prime Video's top 10 has 3 must-watch movies — including a twisting psychological thriller

The Amazon Prime Video top 10 most-watched movies list has been a little static this week. It’s largely a case of as you were, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Right now, fans of gripping thrillers and explosive action movies are well catered to with plenty of picks primed to raise your heart rate. Unfortunately, not every entry in the Top 10 is a winner.

Take, for example, the new Prime Video No. 1 “You’re Cordially Invited.” This original comedy was only released this week (on Thursday, Jan. 30) but looks like a stinker with just 44% on Rotten Tomatoes (and viewers rate it lower at 43%). I think we can safely label this one a skip, so to ensure you don’t waste any precious movie-watching time on a dud, I’m highlighting the best movies in the Prime Video top 10 right now.

This article is based on the Amazon Prime Video top 10 as of Friday, January 31 at 6 a.m. ET

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

‘Blink Twice’ (2024)

BLINK TWICE | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Zoë Kravitz made her directorial debut last year with “Blink Twice,” a psychological thriller that gets under your skin. Starring Naomi Ackie, Channing Tatum, Christian Slater and Kyle MacLachlan, “Blink Twice” is enjoyable on a surface level with enough twists to keep you engaged, but dig a little deeper and you’ll find its central message highly impactful.

Frida (Ackie) is a cocktail waitress at a swanky black tie event who is star-struck when she meets charming tech mogul Slater King (Tatum). Invited to vacation on Slater’s private island, she trades her drab everyday life for a seemingly endless string of lazy days and wild nights in a literal paradise. However, there’s more to Slater than meets the eye, and as Frida spends more time in his company she senses something is very wrong.

Watch "Blink Twice" on Prime Video now

‘The Equalizer’ (2014)

THE EQUALIZER - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Denzel Washington is pretty much the coolest guy in Hollywood, and if you don’t believe me, you certainly will after streaming “The Equalizer.” This action franchise is a fantastic vehicle of Washington’s talent as a leading man and sees the veteran actor play a former Marine, who takes on a vigilante persona to defend those who can’t protect themselves.

Robert McCall (Washington) has put his past behind him and lives a quiet life. Befriending a troubled teen (Chloë Grace Moretz), McCall learns that she is being forced into sex work by a Russian mobster. Unable to let this injustice pass, McCall decides it's time to come out of his self-imposed retirement and put his very particular set of skills to good use. While “The Equalizer” packs several genre cliches, it’s never less than entertaining.

Watch "The Equalizer" on Prime Video now

‘Rampage’ (2018)

RAMPAGE - OFFICIAL TRAILER 1 [HD] - YouTube Watch On

I have a lot of issues with “Rampage” from its terrible writing to its threadbare plot, but I’ll give it some credit for providing viewers exactly what it promises. The trailer pitches a movie that sees Dwayne Johnson team up with an oversized gorilla to combat an equally gigantic crocodile and wolf, and if that premise interests you, “Rampage” will give you exactly what you want. It’s a seriously silly blockbuster but it knows it.

Very loosely based on the video game series of the same name, Dwayne Johnson plays a primatologist named Davis who is bonded with a friendly gorilla named George. But when a rouge experiment sees George (and two more animals) swell to skyscraper portions, it’s up to Davis and his allies to save the day. Also watch out for Jeffrey Dean Morgan as the main villain, basically playing his character Negan from “The Walking Dead.”

Watch "Rampage" on Prime Video now

Full Prime Video top 10 right now

"You're Cordially Invited" (2025) "Blink Twice" (2024) "Jurassic World" (2015) "Unstoppable" (2025) "The Calendar Killer" (2025) "The Equalizer" (2014) "Rampage" (2018) "In the Land of Saints and Sinners" (2023) "The Fall Guy" (2024) "The Equalizer 2" (2018)