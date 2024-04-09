5 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (April 9-15)

There are plenty of new movies on the best streaming service this week with Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV Plus and more offering up major films that can slotted straight into your watchlist.

This week sees the streaming debut of “Kung Fu Panda 4." This latest entry in the popular animated franchise marks the return of Po (voiced by Jack Black) as he faces off against a shape-shifting sorceress. And that’s not all this week. Spy thriller “Argylle” arrives on Apple TV Plus, while foul-mouthed comedy “Drive-Away Dolls” rocks up on Peacock. Meanwhile, Netflix pairs Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke in a short film paying tribute to the classic Western, and Hulu has a new rom-com.

It’s set to be a solid week for new movies, and there are also plenty of new TV shows to watch this week as well if you’re looking for something to binge. Now let’s jump into the top new movies landing on streaming services over the next seven days.

'Kung Fu Panda 4' (PVOD)

Po (Jack Black) is back in “Kung Fu Panda 4”, and the latest sequel in the long-running animation series sees the adorable martial arts master preparing to become the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace. However, this means he will have to give up his title as the Dragon Warrior and find a suitable successor to take his spot, a task that proves rather difficult. Making matters even more complicated for the hungry panda bear is the emergence of a new villain called the Chameleon (Viola Davis), who can shape-shift into the form of Po’s past enemies and mimic their butt-kicking skills. With the help of a new ally, a thieving fox named Zhen (Awkwafina), Po must stop the Chameleon's evil scheme before she can steal the kung-fu abilities of every single material arts master in China.

Buy on Amazon starting April 9

'Argylle' (Apple TV Plus)

A new madcap spy action-comedy from the unique mind of Matthew Vaughn, “Argylle” was a box office flop, but it could find a new lease on life on Apple TV Plus. Boasting an all-star cast including Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, John Cena, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Catherine O'Hara and Dua Lipa, “Argylle” centers on a reclusive author (Howard) who is drawn into a clandestine world of secret agents when her new spy novel begins to mirror real-world events. If you enjoyed Vaughn’s “Kingsman” series, then “Argylle” should appeal as it offers a similar blend of over-the-top action, silly humor and fairly questionable CGI.

Stream on Apple TV Plus starting April 12

'Drive-Away Dolls' (Peacock)

Speaking of box office flops, “Drive-Away Dolls” is another movie that struggled to find an audience when it landed in theaters earlier this year, but could find a second wind now that it's heading to streaming. Directed by Ethan Coen, this absurdist comedy marks the filmmaker's first sole directional effort without his brother Joel along for the ride, but it’s still got all the trademarks of a Coen movie. It stars Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan as a pair of best friends who embark on a road trip to Tallahassee, Florida. This drive turns into an outrageous odyssey as they’re pursued by a sinister organization who want a mysterious briefcase that is filled with … well let’s just say, you’ll be very surprised by what it contains.

Stream on Peacock starting April 12

'The Greatest Hits' (Hulu)

Hulu’s “The Greatest Hits” plays on the idea that certain songs can be linked with moments in our lives. In this fantasy rom-com, Harriet (Lucy Boynton) finds that when she plays particular tunes, she is transported back in time to key moments in her past. This allows her to relive memories with her former boyfriend, Max (David Corenswet), but at the same time, in the present, Harriet finds herself drawn to a new love interest (Justin H. Min). While Harriet’s adventures through time bring her nostalgic comfort, she ultimately must decide whether to change the past permanently or move forward with her life and give her new love a chance.

Stream on Hulu starting April 12

'Strange Way of Life' (Netflix)

“Strange Way of Life” is technically a short film, running just over 30 minutes in length, but while it won’t fill an entire evening, it’s still a flick worth adding to your Netflix watchlist. From director Pedro Almodóvar, it stars Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal as two gunslingers who are reunited after 25 years and while they initially spend an evening reminiscing, there’s more to his long-overdue reunite than just sharing pleasantries. This short premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023 and was generally well-received by critics. It should make a perfect pick when you need something bite-sized by still highly engaging and well-crafted.

Stream on Netflix starting April 12