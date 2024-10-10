First ‘Nautilus’ trailer just dropped — and it looks like an action-packed adventure series

Prime Video U.K. just dropped a trailer for their new Jules Verne adaptation "Nautilus," and based on what we've just seen, I'm pretty excited to see what's in store.

Inspired by Verne's classic adventure story "Twenty Thousand Leagues Under The Sea,", this series — which will air on AMC in the U.S. — tells that tale from Captain Nemo's (Shazad Latif) point of view. Beginning with Nemo's seizure of the titular Nautilus vessel, our new trailer tees up a swashbuckling chase as the Nautilus' owners set out on Nemo's trail.

Cue horseback chases, giant sea monsters, depth charges, campy, quippy dialogue, and snapshots of some fantastical, underwater environments and sunken treasures. Even if the CGI doesn't look tip-top quality, the whole thing is cut through with a serious sense of fun. Check it out for yourself below:

Nautilus | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Like what you see? Well, at the time of writing, the only place I can find a confirmed 'Nautilus' release date is within that Prime Video U.K. teaser: October 25, 2024. I can't find a U.S. release date for "Nautilus" online, and when Australian streaming service Stan dropped the same trailer as the one embedded above in September 2024, they just said the series was "coming soon." Hopefully, we'll get more info soon.

What else do we know about 'Nautilus'?

The big thing about "Nautilus" is, frankly, that it's had a bit of a journey making it to our screens. At first, the series was a Disney Plus series, but Disney dropped it around the same time they abandoned "The Spiderwick Chronicles" adaptation (which later aired on the Roku Channel in April this year).

In October 2023, AMC confirmed they'd licensed "Nautilus" from Disney Entertainment, revealing it would air on AMC and AMC+ as "a special television event in 2024."

In that announcement, Ben Davis, executive vice president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, said: "'Nautilus' is a big, sweeping drama that is sure to appeal to fans of our Anne Rice Immortal Universe and other buzzy fan-forward series like 'Orphan Black: Echoes.'"

Otherwise, thanks to that licensing announcement, we know that the series will run for 10 episodes, and we've got a series synopsis, too: "Nautilus" tells the origin story of Captain Nemo, Jules Verne's famous explorer. Nemo is an Indian Prince robbed of both his birthright and family, a prisoner of the East India Mercantile Company, and a man bent on seeking revenge against the very same forces that took everything from him.

Throughout the trailer, you'll see the main cast, which includes Shazad Latif, Georgia Flood, Thierry Fremont, and Céline Menville, plus guest stars Richard E. Grant, Anna Torv and Noah Taylor.