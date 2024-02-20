5 best sci-fi shows on Prime Video to stream right now

Who wants to exist in this world when you can escape to another one for a while? That's why so many of us love science fiction. It gives us a glimpse into the possibilities of what lies beneath the surface of our world, universe and beyond. Some of the best ones leave us wondering if something like what we are seeing could actually happen, offering a lingering sense of awe about our world.

If you want to stream a sci-fi show, you can find some of the best options on Prime Video. Whether it's a serious sci-fi that will keep you on the edge of your seat or one with a healthy dose of humor to make you laugh, you'll find a much-needed escape with these shows. So, sink into the sofa, block out the noise of the world around you, and escape into another realm with the best sci-fi shows on Prime Video right now.

'Upload'

Greg Daniels, the mind behind the American version of "The Office" and the co-creator of "Parks and Recreation," tackles comedy with a sci-fi bent with "Upload." In this version of the future, people can "upload" themselves into the virtual afterlife of their choice. What could go wrong? So much. Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell) is uploaded into Lakeview by his still-living girlfriend. But he ends up connecting with Nora (Andy Allo), the customer service rep helping him navigate his new future. Their bond seems like it could become something more than simply friendship.

In addition to being about life and the hereafter, as well as all the humor offered up through the show about humanity's existence, "Upload" has a murder mystery woven into the plot. You have three seasons to indulge in, offering plenty of chances for escapism for the weekend and beyond.

'Night Sky'

Dive into a more mysterious sci-fi selection with "Night Sky." Starring Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons, the series is about a couple who discover that they have a chamber in their backyard that leads them to another planet. If only that would happen to us, right? It's not long before the couple, Irene (Spacek) and Franklin (Simmons) meet a young man named Jude (Chai Hansen) from the chamber.

The main focus of the show is how this chamber and access to another planet change their lives. Unfortunately, the show lasted only a season, despite positive reviews from critics. You'll love the strong acting by all involved, and it will leave you wanting more from the show after you are finished.

'The X Files'

In this iconic sci-fi show from the '90s, David Duchovny is Fox Mulder, a true believer in the paranormal, and Gillian Anderson is chronic skeptic Dana Scully. They're partners in a unit of the FBI called the X-Files, which was formed to solve cases related to unexplained paranormal phenomena.

The show won an astounding 16 Primetime Emmys. If you haven't had a chance to see this series, you are in for a treat. After the original run ended in 2002, "The X-Files" returned for season 10 in 2016 and season 11 in 2018 (although they received a lukewarm reception). Additionally, two feature films were released in the interim. There's talk of reviving the show, so now is the time to check out or re-watch this seminal sci-fi series.

'The Peripheral'

Loosely inspired by the 2014 novel of the same name by William Gibson, this sci-fi show takes us into the future where technology has changed society in subtle ways. What makes this intriguing is how the sci-fi in the show isn't too far away from reality. Chloë Grace Moretz stars as Flynne Fisher, who tests a gaming system and finds it to unlock all of her dreams and sends her through an alternative and futuristic timeline. Unfortunately, her family is in danger in the real world because of adversaries she runs into in the future realm she inhabits.

Unfortunately, this was yet another single-season Prime Video show. However, that doesn't take away from its enjoyment. You'll get lost in the visuals of the world that Flynne explores, and it may just make you think twice about virtual reality.

'The Expanse'

Based on the books by James S. A. Corey, "The Expanse" features a richly developed universe about humanity colonizing the solar system. Earth is one of three major powers and there is a conflict that comes to a head between our planet, Mars and the asteroid belt. James Holden (Steven Strait) and his crew witness the destruction of his ship by what seems to be a Martian warship. While this is happening, Detective Josephus Miller (Thomas Jane) is looking for a missing woman with ties to the simmering conflict.

For the true sci-fi fan, you'll get lost in the six seasons of this incredible world. The visual elements and riveting plot line are sure to remind you of countless science fiction favorites, such as "Blade Runner" and "Battlestar Galactica."

