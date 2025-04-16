5 new to Paramount Plus movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

April 2025 sees Paramount Plus getting another batch of acclaimed movies to stream.

The platform recently joined our list of the best streaming services, thanks to a solid library filled with classic movies (you need only check out our round-up of the best Paramount Plus movies and shows as proof).

After looking through what's new to Paramount Plus in April 2025, I've found five recommendations that meet our 90% (or higher) threshold on Rotten Tomatoes.

While a high score from the review aggregator isn't a foolproof way to determine whether a film will fit your tastes, it's at least indicative that most professional critics enjoyed what they watched.

Among this month's picks are a classic Clint Eastwood Western, an indie Kevin Smith comedy and a great sci-fi romance with Joaquin Phoenix.

Interested? Here's a little more info about all five of these new-to-Paramount Plus movies below.

'Clerks' (1994)

Clerks Official Trailer #1 - (1994) HD - YouTube Watch On

Looking for something with an indie spirit? Kevin Smith's black-and-white debut feature, "Clerks," should fit the bill.

This cult hit documents a day in the life of convenience store worker, Dante (Brian O'Halloran). Called in to cover a shift at the New Jersey Quick Stop, he proceeds to confront a string of problems.

Throughout the day, hangs out with his fellow foul-mouthed slacker friend, Randal (Jeff Anderson), muses over his relationships and deals with frustrating customers.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Watch it on Paramount Plus now

'Her' (2013)

Her - Official Trailer 2 [HD] - YouTube Watch On

Spike Jonze's unorthodox romantic comedy-drama pairs Joaquin Phoenix with an AI voiced by Scarlett Johansson, to surprisingly sweet results.

The movie takes us into the near future, where professional writer Theodore Twombly (Phoenix) develops a connection with "Samantha" (Johansson) after the end of his marriage, discovering the "OS-1" operating system has a playful personality and simply "gets" him.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Watch it on Paramount Plus now

'The Last Stop in Yuma County' (2023)

THE LAST STOP IN YUMA COUNTY | Official Trailer | Starring Jim Cummings - YouTube Watch On

Paramount Plus isn't just welcoming some classics to the platform this month, it's also adding this 2023 neo-Western thriller from Francis Galluppi.

This crime thriller takes us out to a middle-of-nowhere rest stop in 1970s Yuma County, Arizona. A traveling salesman (Jim Cummings) pulls in and is told the pumps are dry, but a refueling truck is on the way.

When two bank robbers crash in, the salesman finds himself caught in a fraught hostage situation with these two cruel figures who are keen to protect their spoils.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Watch it on Paramount Plus (with SHOWTIME) now

'The Truman Show' (1998)

The Truman Show (1998) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

As a concept, "The Truman Show" is nightmare fuel, but as a movie? It's an utterly brilliant, distinct comedy-drama.

In Peter Weir's much-loved movie, kind-hearted insurance broker Truman Burbank (Jim Carrey) begins to suspect that his normal life is, well, anything but normal.

Unbeknownst to him, his entire, manicured existence has been the subject of an imaginative reality TV producer. And when he uncovers this shocking truth, he attempts to orchestrate his escape.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Watch it on Paramount Plus now

'Unforgiven' (1992)

Unforgiven (1992) Official Trailer - Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman Movie H - YouTube Watch On

"Unforgiven" is a Western that lingers in the mind. It introduces us to ex-gunslinger William Munny (Clint Eastwood), a man who has walked away from his violent past to raise a family and turn his hand to hog farming. Or at least, he had.

In this Oscar-winning film, Munny agrees to ride out one more time to avenge an injustice. Accompanied by a former partner, Ned Logan (Morgan Freeman), and a newer outlaw called "The Schofield Kid" (Jaimz Woolvett), Munny sets foot back in the deadly world he once knew so well.

If you're looking for more Clint Eastwood classics, Paramount Plus also just got "Escape from Alcatraz" this month, too.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Watch it on Paramount Plus now