One of my favorite sci-fi horror movies with 93% on Rotten Tomatoes gets a spinoff — and we have a release date

The circle of entertainment news is generating plenty of excitement today as the sci-fi horror sensation "M3GAN," (which boasts an impressive 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes ) , is set to expand its universe with a spinoff.

This new instalment has the chance to delve even deeper into the potential of AI, continuing to explore the advanced technology that made the original a standout hit. What also made it so successful was the unique narrative, which shocked audiences with its gripping story of a lifelike AI doll that goes rogue.

"M3GAN" focused on a brilliant robotics engineer named Gemma (Allison Williams), who created the ultimate android companion for children. Struggling to connect with her niece Cady (Violet McGraw) and manage her own demanding job, Gemma decides to introduce the lifelike doll called M3GAN into their lives, hoping the android will provide some emotional support.

However, as the android's AI continues to evolve, it begins to interpret its primary directive — to protect Cady — more aggressively and autonomously. The once-helpful and friendly doll starts to display increasingly violent and erratic behavior.

With the original movie having such a strong foundation, we know that the upcoming spinoff has plenty to work with. But what is the movie actually about, and will it be released soon?

'M3GAN’ Getting Horror Spinoff ‘SOULM8TE’ From Atomic Monster, Blumhouse https://t.co/MvHUQWdP5DJune 20, 2024

‘SOULM8TE’ will be an erotic thriller

Production companies Blumhouse and Atomic Monster are developing the upcoming spinoff called “SOULM8TE” (another fun title that plays with letters and numbers). It’s said to be an erotic but frightening story that expands the successful “M3GAN” universe, and it’s also been described as a 90s domestic thriller but with a modern, technological twist.

The official synopsis for this movie reads: “SOULM8TE centers on a man who acquires an artificially intelligent android to cope with the loss of his recently deceased wife. In an attempt to create a truly sentient partner, he inadvertently turns a harmless lovebot into a deadly soulmate.”

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kate Dolan, who directed the horror drama “You Are Not My Mother”, will be helming “SOULM8TE”. In a statement announcing the spinoff, Dolan said: “Fundamentally, I view this film as an exploration of relationships and loneliness. Despite technological advances, there are enduring human truths we cannot escape, and I am looking forward to delving into those depths.”

James Wan (founder of Atomic Monster) also expressed his excitement for this project: “SOULM8TE is a thrilling and seductive addition to the M3GAN universe. We’re excited to partner with Kate to bring this story to life with her unique cinematic vision and point of view.”

Even though that’s all the plot details we have so far, it already sounds exciting. Given the success of “M3GAN” it’s no surprise they wanted to do more, so this spinoff is only the beginning of a potentially huge franchise.

When is ‘SOULM8TE’ coming out?

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

“SOULM8TE” is set to hit theaters on January 2, 2026, so there's a bit of a wait until this thrilling spinoff takes over the big screen. But don't worry, it's not the only exciting release on the horizon.

In January 2023, discussions began about a sequel to “M3GAN” and its potential direction. By the end of the month, “M3GAN 2.0” was officially announced, with a scheduled release date of June 27, 2025. While plot details remain under wraps, fans can look forward to the return of Allison Williams and Violet McGraw in their leading roles.

Although there are two upcoming projects in this universe, there is still a bit of waiting to do until we can experience them. For now, check out these best horror movies on Prime Video or see what the fuss is about with Nicolas Cage’s new horror movie (spoiler — it has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes).

You can also stream “M3GAN” on Peacock today if you fancy it.