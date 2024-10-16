This action-thriller movie just crashed the Netflix top 10 — and the critics got it wrong

On the surface “Unhinged” might seem like a fairly forgettable thriller, and while I can’t deny it’s hardly a landmark picture in the genre, it’s tied to a pretty special memory for me. It was the first wide theatrical release following the forced closure of cinemas across the world due to the global pandemic, and seeing it on the big screen that summer felt very liberating.

Now, more than four years later, the Russell Crowe movie had mostly entirely slipped from my mind, but it’s currently enjoying a resurgence in popularity on Netflix U.S. and just cracked the streaming service’s top 10 list. It’s now rocketed straight to the No. 3 spot behind only “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” and new romantic drama “Lonely Planet”, and it could go all the way to No. 1.

This action-thriller centers on a case of extreme road rage that escalates far beyond a heated exchange of words and a few car horn beeps, and here’s all the details you need on “Unhinged” if you’re considering adding it to your Netflix watchlist…





What is ‘Unhinged’ about?

Stressed-out single mom Rachel Flynn (Caren Pistorius) was already having a bad day. She’s running late and just suffered a major setback at work, but things get so much worse when she gets into a roadside altercation with a stranger (Russell Crowe) in a pickup truck.

This incident of road rage results in Rachel’s already tough day taking a major turn towards nightmarish, as following their initial fiery interaction, the stranger begins to follow Rachel. Taking things a step further, the truck driver wages a campaign of torment, stalking Rachel across the city to score vengeance for her act of impoliteness.

However, this mysterious stranger is much more than just a very angry driver, and Rachel learns not only of his dark past but also how far he’s willing to go in the name of revenge.

‘Unhinged’ is great fun but a little forgettable

I’ll admit that part of my large enjoyment of “Unhinged” was aided by the context in which I saw it. After cinemas were closed for so long, I think I’d have enjoyed just about any movie, such was my excitement to be back in a movie theater. However, “Unhinged” proved to be a suitably entertaining thriller, and while it’s fairly disposable, it’s well-paced and energetic.

The real draw of “Unhinged” is Russell Crowe. The actor gives a delightfully psychopathic performance and makes a strong impression from the very start. There’s a highly unnerving quality to his character, and even in the scenes where he’s not technically doing anything violent or aggressive, you get the sense that he’s a powder keg just waiting to explode.

“Unhinged” also makes the wise decision to run a trim 93 minutes in length. This is definitely a thriller without any fat whatsoever. Instead, every moment is dedicated to Rachel’s increasingly desperate attempts to outmaneuver a stranger with no ability to control his violent impulses. Even though the overarching plot is pretty thin, “Unhinged” moves at such an unrelenting pace that you don’t have time to stop and think about the inconsistencies.

“Unhinged” was met with a bit of a shoulder shrug from critics. It holds an underwhelming 48% score on Rotten Tomatoes from more than 200 reviews. However, viewers were more impressed rating it a much stronger 77%. In this case, I think the general audience got it right. Yes, “Unhinged” is a disposable thriller packed with cheap shocks, but it never pretends to be anything more and is entertaining from the very start to the final moments.

Stream ‘Unhinged’ on Netflix right now

If you’re looking for an easy-watching Netflix thriller to keep you hooked throughout then “Unhinged” is a great pick. It’s not interested in reinventing the genre, or subverting expectations, instead, its approach is a little more old-school. And while some may bemoan such a lack of ambition, if you can just enjoy the ride, this movie is surprisingly good fun.

Russell Crowe’s committed performance is another strong reason to give this movie a watch, and you shouldn’t overlook its streamlined runtime either. I’m always on board for a 90-minute movie on a weekday evening. So, factoring in all this, I’m not too shocked that “Unhinged” has managed to find its way into the Netflix top 10 most-watched movies list.

