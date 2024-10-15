3 best action movies on Netflix right now

Netflix has become a go-to destination for movie lovers seeking high-quality entertainment from the comfort of their homes. With its extensive library of films spanning various genres, there's always something exciting to watch. However, with so many options available, it can be challenging to decide what to stream next.

If you're in the mood for some heart-pumping action, Netflix has you covered and then some. There's an impressive collection of action movies on there that will keep you on the edge of your seat. From classic blockbusters to lesser-known gems, there's no shortage of adrenaline-fueled films to choose from. Check out three of our top picks you can watch right now below.

'Hit Man'

Gary (Glen Powell) is a teacher who leads a double life as a faux hitman, assisting law enforcement in ensnaring would-be clients. When a housewife looking to escape her abusive spouse gets in touch, Gary finds himself drawn into a dangerous web of deception and attraction. While running his secondary "job" as a hitman, he must confront the possibility that his fake persona may eventually become his true identity. And there are plenty of laughs to be had in the interim, of course.

'Rebel Ridge'

Ex-military operative Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) arrives in Shelby Springs to bail out his cousin. But he soon finds himself battling corruption and injustice in the small town when local police chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson) unjustly seizes his life savings. Joined by court clerk Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb), Terry works to uncover a sinister conspiracy within the town while relying on his mysterious past to break the department's hold.

'The Killer'

A nameless assassin (Michael Fassbender) finds his skills and demeanor put to the test when a crucial mission goes awry, resulting in the accidental assassination of an innocent bystander instead of his target. When the repercussions hit close to home, his girlfriend narrowly escapes an attempt on her life. Determined to fix the situation and secure a safer future, the assassin travels around the world to tie up all loose ends and kill those responsible for the attempt on his life with the ultimate goal of quitting the business.

