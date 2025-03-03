(Image credit: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in episode 105 of "With Love, Meghan.")

The top shows and movies new on Netflix this week are headlined by a few new must-watch reality shows.

"Formula 1: Drive to Survive" returns to the streaming service this week for season 7. Like in past seasons, this installment of the hit reality show takes you behind the scenes of the past year's F1 season. So that means this season of the show is recapping the 2024 F1 World Championship.

Then there's the new reality series "With Love, Meghan." This show has the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, bringing friends and chefs to her California home to share personal lifestyle tips on cooking, gardening and more.

For more to watch, read on for our top picks for everything coming to Netflix this week.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' season 7

EVERY Grand Prix Highlight of the 2024 F1 Season - YouTube Watch On

Get ready F1 fans. "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" is back for its seventh season, just in time for the 2025 F1 season's first race at the Australian Grand Prix.

For those unfamiliar with this docuseries, it's almost more like "The Real Housewives" than an ESPN "30 for 30." While that means to take things with a bit of a grain of salt, it also means that the show is entertaining whether you're an F1 fan or not.

As usual, this season of "Drive to Survive" will focus on last year's World Championship. Expect it to be full of drama as Max Verstappen's early lead evaporates and as teams start making dramatic driver changes.

Watch on Netflix starting March 7

'With Love, Meghan'

With Love, Meghan | Sneak Peek | Bonding in the Kitchen with Roy Choi - YouTube Watch On

"With Love, Meghan" is a new Netflix lifestyle show set at the Duchess of Sussex's Montecito, California home. In each episode, Meghan Markle brings in her friends and special guests to cover everything from cooking to gardening and more.

We already know some things to expect in season 1. The show will show you how to make doughnuts and even beekeeping tips, among many other pieces of helpful advice.

We know some of the special guests to expect too. Korean-American chef Roy Choi, famous chef Alice Waters, actress and screenwriter Mindy Kaling and Markle's former "Suits" co-star Abigail Spencer all make an appearance this season.

Watch on Netflix starting March 4

'Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black' season 1 part 2

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black | Part 2 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black" stars Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie and Crystle Stewart as Mallory. These two lead very different lives, with Kimmie working as a sex worker and struggling to make ends meet and Mallory running a successful family-owned beauty brand.

But their paths become intertwined and now Kimmie is fully embroiled in Mallory's family drama. Shockingly, this goes beyond running a successful brand — it also involves the operation of an underground trafficking ring.

Now after the events of the first eight episodes, Kimmie must become an unstoppable force of vengeance. Tune into part 2 to see if her mission to rescue her kidnapped sister is successful.

Watch on Netflix starting March 6

'Andrew Schulz: Life'

Matt Damon Roasts Andrew Schulz’s New Netflix Special - YouTube Watch On

Stand-up comedian Andrew Schulz is an accomplished comedian, actor and podcaster. He first broke through as part of the MTV2 show "Guy Code" but has gone on to have more than a few hit comedy specials.

Now, he's back for a second special with Netflix titled "Life." In this hour-long special, he gets into what it's like being a father and the arduous IVF process it took to get there.

Personally, I don't know how funny it will or won't be. But I do know that the clip above where he gets roasted by family friend Matt Damon is hilarious enough to get me to watch.

Watch on Netflix starting March 4

'Chaos: The Manson Murders'

CHAOS: The Manson Murders | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Notorious murderer/cult leader Charles Manson probably needs no introduction. Nor does the Manson family, who infamously murdered actress Sharon Tate in her home in 1969.

But what if this was more than just a homicidal maniac running rampant? In "Chaos: The Manson Murders," documentary filmmaker Errol Morris looks into covert motives that could have been behind Manson's cult of personality, including how it connects with the CIA's experimentation with LSD.

Watch on Netflix starting March 7

Everything new on Netflix: Mar 3-9

MARCH 3

"Hot Wheels Let's Race" season 3 (Netflix family)

Coop and his friends have trained for this moment their whole lives. Now, three epic races will decide who wins the Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage!

MARCH 4

"Andrew Schulz: Life" (Netflix comedy special)

In this razor-sharp yet heartfelt special, Andrew Schulz unpacks the wildest moment of his life — becoming a father.

"With Love, Meghan" (Netflix series)

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex invites friends and famous guests to a beautiful California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips.

"The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits" week of February 21, 2025

MARCH 5

"Just One Look" (PL) (Netflix series)

When an ominous photo mysteriously surfaces, Greta must confront buried truths — and her hazy memory — to save her husband from his dark secrets.

"The Leopard" (IT) (Netflix series)

Amid the unification of 1860s Italy, a Sicilian prince grapples with the collision between his family's ancient privilege and revolutionary change.

"Medusa" (CO) (Netflix series)

Somebody wants to kill CEO Bárbara Hidalgo. Can she find the culprit as her family schemes ruthlessly for control of their Colombian business empire?

MARCH 6

"Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black" season 1 part 2 (Netflix series)

The ruthless, backstabbing family behind a beauty brand — and an underground trafficking ring — will face a reckoning. Kimmie, the once-unassuming sex worker in their employ, becomes an unstoppable force of vengeance on a mission to rescue her kidnapped sister.

"Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta" (BR) (Netflix documentary)

Brazilian pop star Anitta reveals her most intimate world yet in this documentary that explores her dual identity, personal struggles and search for joy.

"Love is Blind: Sweden: After the Altar" season 1 (SE) (Netflix series)

"After the Altar" reunites the cast of "Love is Blind: Sweden" to check back in on their lives after the show.

"Barbie & Teresa: Recipe For Friendship"

"Power Rangers"

MARCH 7

"Chaos: The Manson Murders" (Netflix documentary)

In August 1969, Charles Manson's followers killed seven people on his orders. Why? Explore a conspiracy of mind control, CIA experiments and murder.

"Delicious" (DE) (Netflix film)

During their vacation in the French countryside, a wealthy German family becomes entangled with a young hotel worker harboring sinister intentions.

"Formula 1: Drive to Survive" season 7 (GB) (Netflix documentary)

Familiar faces make a comeback, team stalwarts defect to arch rivals, and new champions emerge in one of Formula One's most tumultuous seasons yet.

"Nadaaniyan" (IN) (Netflix film)

When a misunderstanding turns her friends against her, lovable rich girl Pia hires Arjun, a career-focused new student, to pretend to be her boyfriend.

"Plankton: The Movie" (Netflix family)

Plankton's tangled love story with his sentient computer wife goes sideways when she takes a stand — and decides to destroy the world without him.

"When Life Gives You Tangerines" (KR) (Netflix series)

In Jeju, a bold girl and a devoted boy's fated bond blossoms into a lifelong tale of setbacks and triumphs — proving love can endure across generations.

MARCH 8

"Sakamoto Days" (JP) (Netflix anime) (new episode)

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Great news! There are no movies or shows leaving Netflix this week.