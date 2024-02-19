Netflix's new Korean hit is basically 'accidental Dexter' — and has a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

With shows like Squid Game, All of Us Are Dead and Bloodhounds opening the world's eyes to the greatness of K-drama, it's time for a new Korean series to become your next Netflix obsession — and we believe that show could be A Killer Paradox.

Currently the #2 most-watched non-English show globally on Netflix, and also listed in the "Everyone's watching" section in the Netflix app, it's fair to say that A Killer Paradox is taking the world by storm.

With a premise that reminds us of the serial killer series Dexter, only with a lead character who accidentally falls into his predicament, A Killer Paradox is a cat and mouse thriller that doesn't take itself so seriously.

It's no wonder the show is proving a hit among those with a dark sense of humor. Still, there's a good chance that many of you haven't watched it yet, so here's the rundown.

What is A Killer Paradox about?

A Killer Paradox stars Choi Woo-sik (of the Oscar-winning film Parasite) as Lee Tang, an ambitionless university student who works part-time in a convenience store.

On his way home after a particularly trying shift, Tang stumbles into an encounter with a pair of drunk customers he had to deal with earlier in the night. Seeing one of the men lying face down on the ground, Tang approaches the other man, who begins viciously attacking him.

Remembering the bullies he never fought back against in high school, Tang decides enough is enough, and cracks the violent drunk over the head with a hammer he'd borrowed from work.

Realising he has just killed this man, Tang panics, drops the hammer, and runs home. It's not long before the detective Jang Nan-gam (Son Suk-ku) begins sniffing around, and while he senses something is not quite right with Tang, it doesn't matter — the case practically wraps itself up in a bow when it's revealed the man Tang killed was actually a wanted serial killer who'd just killed his drunk mate moments before the confrontation.

Having discovered the truth about his victim, Tang comes to the realization that he can instinctively recognize evil doers who deserve to die. Maybe this is the calling that he's been searching for since he left school?

Of course, Tang isn't entirely in the clear — it turns out someone else found the hammer he dropped before the cops arrived and is holding it for safe keeping...

A Killer Paradox reviews — here’s what the critics say

While there are currently only eight reviews of A Killer Paradox listed on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, all of them are rated 'fresh', giving the show the prestigious honor of carrying a 100% score.

Kate Sánchez of But Why Tho? is one critic who offers some of the show's biggest praise, describing it as "darkly humorous, violent, and never boring" and "a morality thriller like no other." Sánchez goes on to call A Killer Paradox "one of the finest series on Netflix."

Chris Joyce of Movies and Munchies describes A Killer Paradox as "confident in its complexities, using layered storytelling to build an enthralling mystery while also delivering intricately developed characters who create moral dilemmas based on their actions and motives."

That's not to say that each critic considers A Killer Paradox a perfect show — while all of the submitted reviews are generally favorable, there are a few which note some areas where it could've been improved.

David Opie of Radio Times says that a "tighter focus and keener sense of the message behind this conceit could have elevated the series more, but states that "there's still tons of fun to be had when it comes to Killer's sheer ambition, not to mention the wish fulfilment of it all."

Jonathon Wilson of Ready Steady Cut lands squarely in the middle with his opinion, stating that "Some will think it’s great. Others will find the conceit too trying. Both will be right in about equal measure."

Should you stream A Killer Paradox on Netflix?

Fans of Korean crime dramas will absolutely get a kick out of A Killer Paradox, thanks to the original approach to familiar material.

Simultaneously tense and funny, the show has a binge-ready structure that sees Tang confronting a new baddie each episode while trying to stay ahead of the detectives hot on his trail.

Stars Choi Woo-sik and Son Suk-ku deliver excellent performances, matching the show's tone perfectly. If you enjoy the uniquely Korean blend of drama, violence and comedy found in shows like Squid Game, you may find A Killer Paradox to be in your wheelhouse.