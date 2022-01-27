What is All of Us Are Dead? Netflix's newest zombie show explained

Is All of Us Are Dead Netflix's new Squid Game? Well, if by "new Squid Game" you mean Netflix's latest Korean survival drama, then: yes. Will it be the hyper-popular and meme-friendly hit? That's to be seen. That said, there's enough information about All of Us Are Dead that's readily available for us to break down the new show for you.

All of Us Are Dead is probably going to catch fire with audiences, as it combines a zombie thriller with high school drama. Of course, since blame runs rampant in both of those worlds, you shouldn't expect everyone to band together and survive.

But a core of students — including the pretty boy athlete and the spaced-out valedictorian — band together to try and survive. Think of it as The Breakfast Club, but the breakfast is our brains, because zombies.

Why is there so much hype, though? All of Us Are Dead arrives with an established history. It's an adaptation of a 2009 graphic novel of the same name, which was turned into a popular Webtoon (online digital comic).

All of Us Are Dead's 12-episode series will arrive at 3 a.m. on January 28, 2022 on Netflix.

All of Us Are Dead cast and characters

Yoon Chan-young has the starring role of All of Us Are Dead, playing the loyal Lee Cheong-san. He is, according to Netflix's production notes, "quick in discernment and composed under pressure." Park Ji-hu plays Nam On-jo, a popular student in her junior year who confesses her feelings toward a classmate on the same day the virus spreads. She has a decent chance of surviving this mess thanks to all of the lessons imparted to her by her firefighter father.

Cho Yi-hyun plays Choi Nam-ra, the class president who is a bit in her own world, constantly listening to whatever is filling her headphones. Lomon (also known as Park Solomon) plays Lee Su-hyeok, the attractive athlete who is a reformed bully.

(Image credit: Yang Hae-sung/Netflix)

The full cast of All of Us are Dead is as follows:

Yoon Chan-young as Lee Cheong-san

Park Ji-hoo as Nam On-jo

Cho Yi-hyun as Choi Nam-ra

Lomon (also known as Park Solomon) as Lee Su-hyeok

Yoo In-soo as Yoon Gwi-nam

Lee Yoo-mi as Lee Na-yeon

Lim Jae-hyeok as Yang Dae-su

Ha Seung-ri as Jang Ha-ri

Lee Eun-saem as Park Mi-jin

Jeon Bae-soo as Fire Captain Nam So-ju

Bae Hae-sun as Assembly Member Park Eui-won

Kim Byong-chul as Science teacher Lee Byeong-chan

Lee Kyoo-hyung as Detective Song Jae-ik

All of Us Are Dead trailer

The All of Us Are Dead trailer shows a school day starting like any other. Students flirting, running to class and even hitting the target in an archery lesson. But, then a class pet bites a student, and that student bites other students, and we've got a zombie outbreak. The trailer shows off a self-aware enough sense of humor, as well as the outside world's awareness of what's going on.

All of Us Are Dead behind the scenes featurette

Want to see more? Well, Netflix is so sure that there will be an appetite for All of Us Are Dead that it released a six-plus minute behind-the-scenes clip online. In this video, learn a little bit more about how the film was shot — and how much work went into making the show look realistic.