Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching now

A new year means fresh movies on Netflix, which always shakes up the top 10 as viewers rush to check out the latest releases. After dominating the charts for weeks, the holiday thriller “Carry-On” has just been bumped from the top 10, making room for some other gems to take the spotlight on the streaming service.

But not every movie in the rankings is worth your time. That’s why we’ve chosen the top three must-watch movies currently in Netflix's top 10. These picks include an underrated action-adventure starring Chris Hemsworth, a “Mad Max” prequel (also featuring Hemsworth) that didn’t get enough love at the box office and a classic buddy cop comedy you won’t want to miss.

This article is based on the Netflix top 10 movies chart as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

‘In the Heart of the Sea’

In the Heart of the Sea - Final Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

I recently rewatched “In the Heart of the Sea” to jog my memory, and I can confidently say it’s an underrated movie. This action-packed adventure claimed the No. 1 spot on Netflix earlier this week (though it’s since been knocked off), and I’m thrilled to see it gaining some well-deserved recognition. It’s a harrowing sea experience with stunning cinematography and a gripping story.

“In the Heart of the Sea” recounts the harrowing journey of the whaling ship Essex in 1820. Led by Captain George Pollard Jr. (Benjamin Walker) and first mate Owen Chase (Chris Hemsworth), the crew sets sail from Nantucket in search of whale oil, a valuable commodity at the time. However, their expedition takes a catastrophic turn when they encounter a massive sperm whale with an almost human-like intelligence and an apparent vendetta. The whale attacks the ship, leaving the crew stranded thousands of miles from land in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

Watch it on Netflix

‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’

FURIOSA : A MAD MAX SAGA | OFFICIAL TRAILER #1 - YouTube Watch On

You’d expect a prequel to “Mad Max: Fury Road” to crush it at the box office, but that wasn’t the case for “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.” Despite being a badass action flick with plenty of positive reviews, it underperformed during its 2024 release. Its lackluster marketing and the challenges of being labeled a “prequel” likely played a big role in its disappointing turnout. I personally loved this movie, and I’m glad to see it find a new audience on Netflix.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” delves into the origin story of Imperator Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy). The narrative follows young Furiosa, who is abducted from the Green Place of Many Mothers by a biker horde led by the warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth). She is subsequently sold to Immortan Joe, under whose command she trains as a soldier and mechanic, all while plotting her revenge against Dementus for her mother's death. This prequel shows Furiosa's transformation from a captive to a formidable warrior.

Watch it on Netflix

‘Rush Hour’

Rush Hour (1998) Official Trailer - Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Sometimes, you just need a fun action-comedy for a laid-back evening, and “Rush Hour” delivers exactly that. All three movies hit Netflix on January 1, and the first two have already crashed the top 10. Packed with non-stop laughs that still hold up and a timeless charm that makes it entertaining, this movie is a guaranteed good time.

“Rush Hour” is a buddy-cop action-comedy that follows the unlikely partnership between Detective Inspector Lee (Jackie Chan) from Hong Kong and LAPD Detective James Carter (Chris Tucker). The story kicks off when the daughter of a Chinese diplomat is kidnapped in Los Angeles by a crime syndicate. Inspector Lee, an expert martial artist and skilled detective, is brought in to help with the case. However, the FBI assigns the fast-talking, overconfident Detective Carter to keep Lee out of their way. What starts as a reluctant partnership evolves into a hilarious and action-packed team-up.

Watch it on Netflix

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "Despicable Me 2" (2013)

2. "Despicable Me" (2010)

3. "Rush Hour" (1998)

4. "Due Date" (2010)

5. "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1" (2024)

6. "In the Heart of the Sea" (2015)

7. "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" (2024)

8. "The Watchers" (2024)

9. "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water" (2015)

10. "Rush Hour 2" (2001)