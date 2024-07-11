Netflix sci-fi thriller 'The Platform 2' is streaming soon — watch the teaser now

Remember "The Platform"? The 2019 Spanish sci-fi horror-thriller is one of the best Netflix horror movies and is the fifth most popular non-English Netflix movie of all time, drawing in over 82,000,000 views, at the time of writing.

Half a decade on, we're returning to the franchise in "The Platform 2" for another helping, and Netflix just gave us a first glimpse at what's to come in a new teaser trailer that also includes a release date.

Director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia (who helmed the original project) is behind the camera once more. The sequel involves another set of residents who have been confined within the towering structure known as the "Vertical Self-Management Center".

Given the grim goings-on in the first film, it should come as no surprise that our first "The Platform 2" trailer is just as grisly. It's a teaser that doesn't give too much away about exactly how this installment will play out, but it certainly hints at plenty of chaos. It's a bloody watch, one dominated by scenes of dead bodies, fires, baying crowds, and body parts. The gruesome teaser then wraps up with confirmation of an October 4, 2024 release date.

We've embedded "The Platform 2" teaser below so you can start getting hyped ahead of its release later this year:

The Platform 2 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What is 'The Platform 2' about?

(Image credit: Netflix)

"The Platform" was set within that same vertical facility, wherein inmates are sustained once a day by a platform full of food which they can only tuck into while it sits at their level. Those at the very top get their pick of what's on offer, those at the bottom get whatever scraps are left.

Along with the teaser, we've got a short synopsis that hints that there's plenty more drama coming in "The Platform 2", though the stakes sound like they're even higher than they were the first time around.

It reads: "As a mysterious leader imposes their rule in the Platform, a new resident becomes embroiled in the battle against this controversial method to fight the brutal feeding system. But when eating from the wrong plate becomes a death sentence, how far would you be willing to go to save your life?"

Back in April, Netflix also offered a slightly tweaked summary, which is a little bit more dramatic: "A mysterious figure has managed to establish a new law in The Platform, but can justice truly be enforced in hell? And who will enforce it?"