Netflix just got the best romantic drama you’ve never seen — and it’s 91% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix’s slate for August 2024 is a little lacking, but when I was combing through the list of all the new movies added to the streaming service this month, the one addition that stood out to me was “The Spectacular Now”.

I wasn’t delighted to see this 2013 romantic drama make its way over to Netflix so I could watch it myself (I’ve seen it more than five times already), instead I was thrilled to see it arrive on the big-red streamer because it’s a chance for the movie to reach even more people. Over the past decade, I’ve recommended this movie a lot, and for good reason. I hope it manages to find a wider audience thanks to Netflix.

“The Spectacular Now” is thoroughly modern (yes, even 11 years on from its release), while also having an intoxicating nostalgic quality that feels akin to the best coming-of-age ‘80s movies like “Say Anything” and “Sixteen Candles”. It’s a fantastic romantic drama, and here’s why you need to watch it now that it’s landed on Netflix…

What is “The Spectacular Now” about?

Sutter Keely (Miles Teller) is a high school senior who thinks he’s got life all figured out. He spends his days partying with his friends, being the class clown and relaxing with his girlfriend Cassidy (Brie Larson). But when he’s unceremoniously dumped, he’s left questioning everything he thought he knew about life. His way of coping with this inner turmoil? To get black-out drunk.

Waking up the next morning, extremely hungover, and on a stranger's front lawn, Sutter meets Aimee Finecky (Shailene Woodley), a shy bookish girl that instantly piques his interest. These two are polar opposites on paper, but there’s an instant spark between them, and their personalities appear to complement each other.

As graduation approaches, Sutter and Aimee grow closer and face the realities of life after high school, with the former especially convinced that his best years may already be behind him. Sutter’s self-destructive nature further tests their blossoming relationship, and his intense desire to hold onto the past may cost him a shot at a happy future.

“The Spectacular Now” is delightful and nostalgic

As you might have clocked from the above plot synopsis, “The Spectacular Now” follows a fairly predictable narrative path. Its exploration of young love and the many challenges of navigating the awkwardness of adolescence aren’t exactly unique.

So, why exactly do I adore this charming indie flick so much? That’s primarily because of the oozing chemistry between leads Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley. The duo light up the screen, and both individually, and as a duo, are given some great material to work with. The themes may be far from the original, but the movie presents them in ways that feel seriously impactful.

“The Spectacular Now” will also appeal to anybody with a love of John Hughes movies, and feels like a modern interpretation of the legendary filmmaker's work. And I mean that very much as a compliment to director James Ponsoldt. “The Spectacular Now” has the same youthful energy as Hughes' best projects, and that same ability to make you feel warm and fuzzy, too.

The nostalgia type will also get a real kick out of this flick and it’ll have you reminiscing about your own high school days. For me, “The Speculator Now” hit at the perfect time. 2013 was the year I graduated high school, so the first time I watched it, I found it was extremely easy to see myself in these characters. Even more than a decade later, that nostalgic element still hits hard.

You need to stream “The Spectacular Now” on Netflix

You don’t need to just take my word for it that “The Spectacular Now” is worth streaming, either. The movie holds an impressive 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes , and while its audience score isn’t quite as high at 76%, it’s still solid and suggests I’m not alone in my praise.

The review aggregate site’s critical consensus reads, “The Spectacular Now is an adroit, sensitive film that avoids typical coming-of-age story trappings” and while I’m not totally convinced it avoids all the genre tropes, I agree that its sensitivity is a real strong point.

So, if you’re looking for a charming movie to watch on Netflix this week, “The Spectacular Now” should be at the top of your watchlist. It’s an utter delight throughout and will leave your heart full, and you may even shed a few tears. Watch it now, and thank me later.

Watch "The Spectacular Now" on Netflix now.