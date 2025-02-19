Apple TV Plus just dropped the trailer for its new crime thriller — and I can't wait to stream it

Apple TV Plus just dropped the trailer for 'Dope Thief', a new crime thriller series about two crooks whose grift blows up, sucking them both into a life-or-death situation.

Looking at the first teaser, "Dope Thief" is shaping up to be a burst of unmissable action that crime thriller fans aren't going to want to skip.

The series is based on Dennis Tafoya's 2009 book of the same name and introduces us to two best friends — Wagner Moura and Brian Tyree Henry — who are grifters posing as DEA agents to rip off small-time drug dealers and steal their supplies in Philadelphia.

By picking their targets carefully, they seem to be onto a pretty lucrative gig. But when they target the wrong place, they draw the ire of a massive narcotics enterprise.

Targets have now been painted on their backs, putting these crooks and everyone they love at risk in this intense, eight-part series. Check the "Dope Thief" trailer out for yourself below:

Dope Thief — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Watched it? You've no doubt seen the emotional stakes, the kind of washed-out palette, and the tension slowly but surely ratcheting up. To me, "Dope Thief" looks like it has the makings of a gripping spring watch, and I'll definitely be adding it to my watchlist. And if you're similarly excited to see what's in store, you'll be pleased to know we've already got a release date.

"Dope Thief" is getting a two-episode premiere on Apple TV Plus on March 14, 2025. New episodes will air every Friday thereafter, through to the season finale on April 25.

What else do we know about 'Dope Thief' on Apple TV Plus?

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

"Dope Thief" is produced by none other than Ridley Scott, and was created and written by Peter Craig, whose past action-packed credits include the underrated heist thriller, "The Town", "Top Gun: Maverick" and co-writing "The Batman" alongside Matt Reeves. That's some serious action pedigree and definitely suggests that there's going to be plenty of thrills to be had when "Dope Thief" comes to the Apple streaming service next month.

The intense crime thriller's supporting cast also includes Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew, Nesta Cooper, Amir Arison and Ving Rhames, who we also glimpse in the above teaser.

Looking for something new to watch in the meantime? Be sure to check out our guide to the best Apple TV Plus shows for plenty more streaming recommendations.