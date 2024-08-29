Netflix just dropped an action-packed 'Outer Banks' season 4 trailer — and the stakes are higher than ever

Ready for another sun-kissed season of Netflix's hit teen drama? The streamer certainly hopes so, as they've just dropped the official teaser for the addictive drama's fourth outing.

"Outer Banks" season 4 will see the Pogues returning for more adventures and judging by what John B (Chase Stokes) tells us in the new trailer, it sounds like things are about to get bigger than ever. This makes sense, given the set-up for season 4.

If you recall, "Outer Banks" season 3 ended with an 18-month flash-forward showing Wes' (David Jensen) proposal for the Pogues to find Blackbeard's treasure, and season 4 is going to take us back in time to the lead-up to this exact moment. After their previous adventure together, the group committed to having some sort of "normal" life ... but season 4 will find the gang sucked back into the game all over again.

The official teaser gives us just a brief taste of what to expect this time around. While it begins with a few lazy snapshots of life in "Poguelandia", we soon hear from John B that they've got 'everything to lose' this time around. Cue clips of deep-sea dives, a fistfight, serious danger, and some serious stunts. Check it out below:

Outer Banks: Season 4 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What is 'Outer Banks' season 4 about?

The full "Outer Banks" season 4 synopsis tells us that the Pogues aren't going to be out of action. It turns out finding the location of El Dorado wasn't enough; some financial trouble led them to take Wes up on his proposal — but this next treasure hunt will be anything but easy.

The synopsis reads: "Following last season’s 18-month flash-forward showing Wes Genrette’s proposal for the Pogues to find Blackbeard’s treasure, Season 4 takes us back in time to the lead-up of that moment. After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return to the OBX and commit to having a “normal” life. They’ve built themselves a new safe haven, officially dubbed “Poguelandia 2.0”, where they live together and run a fairly successful bait, tackle, and charter tour shop.

"But after some financial setbacks, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo take Wes up on his offer, drawn back into the “G” game for a whole new adventure. But before they know it, they're well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels racing them to the treasure. Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they’re forced to question their past, present, and future — who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?"

(Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

There's good news and bad news, here. The upside is that, if you've been waiting for "Outer Banks" to return, the wait is almost over. The bad news is that Netflix is, once again, splitting another popular show into two halves.

The first five episodes of "Outer Banks" will be available to stream on Thursday, October 10, with the second batch of five following one month later on Thursday, November 7.