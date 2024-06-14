My favorite Netflix fantasy show just got renewed for season 2 — and it's 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

I certainly wouldn't call myself an anime veteran, but I can confidently say "Delicious in Dungeon" deserves its place on Tom's Guide's list of the best Netflix anime series, for sure; it's an oddball fantasy-comedy-slash-cooking that has consistently kept me coming back for more since it first premiered on Netflix back in January 2024.

The show is an adaptation of a recently-concluded manga written and illustrated by Ryoko Kui and follows a group of adventurers as they plumb the depths of a labyrinthine dungeon. With little cash on hand, their leader, Laois, turns enthusiastically to the monstrous plants and animals that dwell within for sustenance,

All the best streaming services offer their own tentpole fantasy show: — you've no doubt come across "The Witcher", "The Rings of Power" and "House of the Dragon" — but "Delicious in Dungeon" is very different from these more familiar offerings.

This is a more playful series than those kinds of sagas. There's still plenty of jeopardy to its story (and it goes to some surprising places), but Studio Trigger has realized Kui's world beautifully. Across season 1, they've conjured up a vibrant web of ecosystems and populated them with all manner of fantastical creatures which the crew come up against in some thrilling, action-packed sequences.

Our core cast is the main draw, in my eyes. Rather than brooding knights, this group is comprised of the kind of goofs you find in your average tabletop role-playing session. Each character has bags of personality, and watching them bounce off one another and grow as a group across the series is a genuine treat.

With all that said, it's no surprise that I was thrilled to see Studio Trigger confirm they were in production on a second season on June 13, the very same day that the season 1 finale arrived on Netflix.

Excitingly, there's already a "Delicious in Dungeon" season 2 trailer online — I've not embedded it here as it contains spoilers for the journey so far — hopefully, the wait for season 2 might not be a long one.

If you've yet to tuck into "Delicious in Dungeon" but want to know what's in store, you can find more info about the series and see what others have had to say about it below.

What is 'Delicious in Dungeon' about?

If you've yet to check the series out, "Delicious in Dungeon", the story revolves primarily around four adventurers: trained magician Marcille, half-foot locksmith, Chilchuck, their leader, Laois, and Senshi, the gourmet dwarf warrior who joins them early in their journey.

Laois, Marcille, and Chilchuck were part of a previous expedition which was cut short by an encounter with a fearsome Red Dragon. The trio managed to escape with their lives, but they've only got access to the equipment that's still on their back. Luckily, Laois has a plan to fuel their perilous journey: he's always wanted to know what the dungeon's monsters might taste like, and this is the perfect time to sample what could be on the menu (much to his party's chagrin).

There's one hell of a "ticking clock" in place: the party's first major objective is to descend to the level still inhabited by the Red Dragon. Why? That same dragon swallowed one of their previous party members, and Laois and Co. hope to mount a rescue before the dragon has the time to fully digest Falin, Laois' younger sister.

Across the season, the story takes some surprising turns that you almost certainly won't see coming. Want a taste of what's to come? Here's the official "Delicious in Dungeon" teaser trailer embedded below:

Should you stream 'Delicious in Dungeon'?

If you like any combination of anime, cooking shows and/or fantasy creatures, then you should 100% be adding "Delicious in Dungeon" to your streaming diet. I heaped a ton of praise on the series in my intro already, but it's all justified.

"Delicious in Dungeon" is an engrossing mix of monster-fighting and relaxing with a good meal around a campfire. It spins a unique tale that's light on its feet, packing in laughs but still finding time for more serious beats. It's a visual treat, put together really well, and I can't wait to see where the story goes next.

I'm not the only one who's fallen in love with "Delicious in Dungeon", either. On Rotten Tomatoes, the first season currently has a perfect 100% critics score, though that's from only a handful of registered reviews.

The first six episodes of "Delicious in Dungeon" earned an 8/10 rating from IGN, with writer Kambole Campbell labeling the show 'unmissable appointment viewing', and heaping praise on the world-building, comedic tone and 'charming' characters.

Polygon's Joshua Rivera was similarly impressed in his preview of the series, calling it 'a loving, faithful adaptation of one of the most charming fantasy stories in recent memory'.

Not convinced "Delicious in Dungeon" is right for you? You can find more suggestions of what to watch in our round-up of the best Netflix shows if you're still struggling to find your next Netflix binge.