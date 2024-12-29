I test TVs for a living, and these are my 5 favorite TVs for every budget

In 2024, I watched, tested and reviewed more TVs than I can count. I've gawked at some of the best OLEDs I've ever seen, I've had my eyes blasted by bright, colorful Mini-LEDs and I've glimpsed the future of ultra-affordable 4K TVs.

In the spirit of ringing in the new year (and in the spirit of end-of-year lists), I'm picking my favorite TVs across multiple price points. All of them are on sale, too, ahead of CES 2025.

1. TCL Q6: my favorite QLED under $500

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I've recommended this TV to three separate friends and family members this year with the exact same pitch each time: If you're just looking for an affordable TV with easy-to-use smart features, this is the one. The TCL Q6 is a dependable QLED with an accurate out-of-the-box picture and Google TV baked right in. Right now, the 65-inch TCL Q6 is just $399 at Best Buy.

In 4K, its gaming support is limited to 60Hz, but you'll get ultra-low latency with an input lag of below 10ms, and the Q6 is bright enough to look good in most living rooms. You can read more about it in our full TCL Q6 review, but we thought it checked most of the boxes for a budget-friendly, set-it-and-forget-it set.

Other sizes on sale:

55-inch TCL Q6: was $449 now $269 @ Best Buy

75-inch TCL Q6: was $749 now $529 @ Best Buy

2. Hisense U7N: my favorite Mini-LED TV under $1,000

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you're a casual or competitive gamer on a budget, or just someone who's looking for a good amount of HDR horsepower for movies and shows, the Hisense U7N is just the ticket. It's the brand's mid-range Mini-LED for 2024, and I really appreciate what it has to offer for the price. Right now, a 65-inch Hisense U7N is just $697 at Amazon.

In our Hisense U7N review, we marveled at its tremendous HDR performance, as it sports over 1,300 nits of highlight brightness during HDR movies and games while its Mini-LED backlighting keeps contrast in check. It delivers nearly all of the gaming features one would expect from a higher-end TV, too, including support for 4K gaming at up to 144Hz and VRR.

Other sizes on sale:

55-inch Hisense U7N: was $798 now $497 @ Amazon

75-inch Hisense U7N: was $1,499 now $899 @ Best Buy

3. LG B4: my favorite OLED under $1,500

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The LG B4 is one of my favorite TVs of the year. It's not as bright as higher-end OLEDs, nor is it as thoroughly loaded with features. But it is an OLED TV, which means it's a real showstopper thanks to the built-in benefits of this impressive display technology (namely, perfect black levels and ultra-wide viewing angles). The 65-inch LG B4 is just $1,196 at Amazon, but most of the other sizes are on sale, too.

You can read all about it in our LG B4 review, but this set offers excellent color volume (with fantastic accuracy in Filmmaker mode) along with some crucial gaming enhancements. It supports 4K gaming at 120Hz across all four of its HDMI 2.1 inputs.

Other sizes on sale:

48-inch LG B4: was $799 now $699 @ Best Buy

55-inch LG B4: was $1,099 now $996 @ Amazon

4. LG C4: my favorite OLED under $2,000

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The LG C4 lives up to its pedigree with incredible performance and a more agreeable price tag than you'd expect. It's one of the best TVs of the year in this price range, and right now, you can land a 65-inch LG C4 for $1,496 at Amazon.

The C4 is the TV to get if you're looking for an OLED that's brighter than the B4 but not as pricey as a flagship model. In our LG C4 review, we noted the TV's impressive HDR brightness: over 1,000 nits for impressive specular highlights.

The C4 also comes with pretty much every gaming feature you could ask for. It supports 4K gaming up to 144Hz, delivers VRR, FreeSync, and G-Sync compatibility, and LG's Game Optimizer mode is among the best in the biz.

Other sizes on sale:

48-inch LG C4: was $1,599 now $1,196 @ Amazon

55-inch LG C4: was $1,296 now $1,196 @ Amazon

77-inch LG C4: was $3,699 now $2,196 @ Amazon

5. Sony Bravia 9: my favorite flagship Mini-LED TV

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It's been a highly competitive year for Mini-LED TVs, but if you were to drop a small sack of money on my lap and tell me to pick out my favorite of 2024, it would undoubtedly go to the Sony Bravia 9. It's a pricey proposition, as the 65-inch Sony Bravia 9 is on sale for $2,498 at Amazon. That's more than you'd spend on most of its competitors, so why do I love it so much?

The Bravia 9 may not be the best Mini-LED for most people, but to my eyes, it's got some of the most impressive backlight control and picture processing I've ever seen. It also gets brighter than everything else on this list. For our Bravia 9 review, we measured HDR highlights in the 2,500- to 3,000-nit range.

The Bravia 9 is limited to just a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs with the remaining ports being HDMI 2.0. If you're a serious gamer or home theater enthusiast, this could be less than ideal. If you're committed to owning one of the best Mini-LED TVs on the market, splash out on Sony's top-of-the-line Bravia.