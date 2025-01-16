5 best Netflix movies that won an Oscar you can stream right now

The 97th Academy Awards (aka the Oscars 2025) are on the horizon with this year’s glitzy ceremony set for March 2. While we’re still awaiting this year's nominations (scheduled to be revealed on January 23), why not pass the time by watching some previous Oscar winners on Netflix right now?

The world’s most popular streaming service has a library of Oscar-winning movies ranging from the (relatively) recent to some of the most legendary winners in Hollywood history. I’ve combed through the streamer’s collection of Oscar victors to pick out the five you need to watch ahead of this year’s swanky showcase of the best movies of 2024.

To be eligible for this list a movie has to have won an Oscar in one of the “major” categories (Best Picture, Director, Screenplay or one of the four acting fields). So, without further introduction, these are the best movies on Netflix that have previously won an Oscar.

'The Whale'

The Whale | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Brendan Fraser gave a career-best performance in “The Whale” and the actor was the deserved winner of the Best Actor Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards. In this Darren Aronofsky drama, Fraser plays Charlie, a morbidly obese shut-in who is grappling with intense self-loathing and has essentially decided to eat himself to an early death. It’s a pretty grim subject matter, and yet there are green shoots of hope throughout the movie.

The flick sees Charlie attempting to reconnect with his estranged daughter (played by Sadie Sink), and their complex connection is the movie’s beating heart. The small, but impactful, turn from Hong Chau as Charlie’s nurse/friend Liz also leaves a real impression. Set entirely in a cramped apartment, “The Whale” feels very theatrical (it’s based on a 2012 play after all), and it’s a real showcase of acting talent. Fraser totally earned that Oscar.

Watch "The Whale" on Netflix now

'Schindler’s List'

Schindler's List 25th Anniversary - Official Trailer - In Theaters December 7 - YouTube Watch On

One of the most acclaimed Best Picture winners in Oscar history, Steven Spielberg’s “Schindler’s List” took home the biggest prize in film at the 66th Academy Awards, and to say it was worthy of the honor would be an understatement. This historical drama is a harrowing exploration of the horrors of the Holocaust and sees Liam Neeson give the performance of a lifetime in the eponymous role of Oskar Schindler, a true wartime hero.

Schindler is a German businessman, operating a factory in Krakow, Poland, he employs primarily Jewish workers for pragmatic reasons, but when the Nazi party begins its mass extermination of Jews, Schindler fights to protect his workers and turns his factory into a refuge for those escaping persecution. “Schindler’s List” is a powerful reminder that even during the darkest times there will always be people that display the best of humanity.

Watch "Schindler’s List" on Netflix now

'Whiplash'

WHIPLASH | 10th Anniversary Rerelease Official Trailer (2024) - YouTube Watch On

An electrifying psychological drama, "Whiplash" saw Damien Chazelle break onto the scene, and was nominated for a clutch of Academy Awards including Best Picture. It ultimately took home three golden statues, the most notable being J.K. Simmons' win for Best Supporting Actor for a memorable turn as the conductor of the top band at a prestigious music school.

In “Whiplash”, Andrew Neiman (Miles Teller) is a raw, but talented, jazz drummer desperate to become one of the greats in his field. When given the opportunity to join the top band at the elite Shaffer Conservatory, he believes it could be his ticket to stardom. However, the band’s ruthless conductor, Terence Fletcher (Simmons), demands absolute perfection from his students, and what follows is a gripping battle of wills. As Andrew is pushed closer to the edge by Fletcher, he might achieve immortality or flame out.

Watch "Whiplash" on Netflix now

'Dallas Buyers Club'

Dallas Buyers Club Official Trailer #1 (2013) - Matthew McConaughey Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

When Matthew McConaughey walked up to the podium to accept his Best Actor gong for “Dallas Buyers Club” it signaled the culmination of the “McConaissance” and was the fitting cap on the actor’s efforts to prove himself a serious performance after being typecast as a lead in cheesy rom-coms. This biographical drama also earned Jared Leto an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his transformative role as a drug-addicted trans woman with HIV.

Inspired by a true story, “Dallas Buyers Club” chronicles the efforts of Ron Woodroof (McConaughey) to disrupt the medical industry in the 1980s. After being told he’s contracted AIDS and has potentially just 30 days to live, Woodroof turns to illegal drug smuggling to secure the unapproved medical he needs to prolong his life. But he didn't stop at just getting essential meds for himself, he also created an underground operation to help those in need.

Watch "Dallas Buyers Club" on Netflix now

'Roma'

ROMA | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Director Alfonso Cuarón has described “Roma” as a semi-autobiographical movie, and it definitely shows. This drama feels so intimate and personal that it’s almost like reading somebody's journal. Among Netflix’s strongest awards-contenders to date, many pundits had “Roma” set to win Best Picture at the 91st Academy Awards, sadly it lost out to “Green Book” (a decision that looks ludicrous in hindsight) but Cuarón did scoop Best Director, and the movie also won Best Cinematography and Best Foreign Language Film.

Set in Mexico City’s Colonia Roma neighborhood, Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio) is a hardworking maid to a young family in the 1970s. When Cleo finds out she is pregnant, she faces difficult decisions, while also trying to maintain her care for the family’s four children. This tender movie is presented in stunning black and white and feels almost frighteningly real. It’s not the most flashy flick on this list, but it’s emotionally raw and most certainly a must-watch.

Watch "Roma" on Netflix now