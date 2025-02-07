7 best Jane Austen movies and shows, ranked

The 19th-century novelist Jane Austen helped define literature geared toward women. Given that the English writer published novels like “Pride and Prejudice” and "Emma" during the Regency era, they were quite feminist and groundbreaking at the time. Not only does Austen frequently push back against class and expectations of women, but she also explores themes of love while questioning gender norms, how women were essentially forced into strategic relationships out of necessity and the inequality between the genders.

Her women-centric novels have stood the test of time, spawning countless adaptations and even inspiring some of pop culture’s most iconic movies. Between genuine adaptations like “Emma” and “Pride and Prejudice” to loose, fictionalized reimaginings like “Clueless” and “Bridget Jones’s Diary,” here are the seven best Jane Austen movies and shows ranked by watchability, acting, authenticity, creativity and most importantly, impact on pop culture.

7. 'Mansfield Park' (1999 movie)

You’d be hard-pressed to find a Jane Austen fan who can list a “Mansfield Park” adaptation without following “It was OK” with a dozen buts. Not only is the OG novel itself one of Austen’s most controversial works (particularly by today’s standards) — between cousin-on-cousin lovin’ and its depiction of slavery — but some books are nearly impossible to transform to the screen based on how they were written.

One of the more difficult components of adapting "Mansfield Park" comes from the fact that the protagonist Fanny is incredibly introverted and kind of boring if we’re being honest. It’s complicated to turn a book with that kind of internal monologue into a successful and interesting movie or TV show. In many ways, the themes directly contrast the feminist and "never settle in love" vibes of her previous works, which might explain why her core audience doesn’t always gel with the novel or its adaptations. This one, in particular, feels the most like Austen settling for the views of the time that her works often reject on a large scale.

Of the on-screen adaptations of “Mansfield Park,” fans typically crown the 1999 movie the best, though that’s honestly not saying much given the number of “I guess it’s the best, but ...” sentiments that follow that ranking.

6. 'Lost in Austen' (2008 TV show)

There have been quite a few creative adaptations of Austen’s works over the years — some amazing and others … not. The 2008 mini-series “Lost in Austen” falls somewhere in the middle. “Lost in Austen” centers on a modern, jaded working girl named Amanda. She steps into the trap that Taylor Swift perfectly describes in the song “I Hate It Here” with the lyrics “We would pick a decade we wished we could live in instead of this. I’d say the 1830s but without all the racists and getting married off for the highest bid” and “Nostalgia is a mind’s trick, if I’d been there I’d hate it.”

Like many Austen-obsessed fans, Amanda daydreams about the Regency era. Unlike most fans, she finds herself smack in the middle of “Pride and Prejudice” when she switches places with the fictional (or is she?) Elizabeth Bennet. In some ways, it almost feels a bit like a fanfiction self-insert, which doesn’t always play out well on the screen. While it’s a fun concept for Austen fans, you have to have some self-awareness that it’s a little cringe. Elizabeth getting a taste of the modern world and her reluctance to go back to her own time is easily the most compelling aspect of the series.

Given that most of Austen’s characters are already rather feminist for their time period, seeing how Elizabeth engages in modern society is far more interesting than the 21st-century character existing in the Regency era. While I’d rather watch that show in its entirety, “Lost in Austen” does have its own charm. ”Austenland” is another option for this vibe, just without the timey-whimey fictional mind-whammy component.

5. 'Bridget Jones’s Diary' (2001 movie)

When it comes to Jane Austen-inspired books and movies, Helen Fielding’s book-turned-movie “Bridget Jones’s Diary” is one of the most recognizable. Not only did the novel help shape the modern “chick-lit” genre, but it became one of the early aughts’ first beloved rom-coms with the 2001 movie by the same name.

Bridget (Renée Zellweger), a 30-year-old in London, narrates the movie while she chronicles a single year in her life. She even speaks directly to the audience. There’s a whole lot of self-discovery, sex, relationship dynamics, career advancement, and friendship that Bridget tackles (much like Elizabeth does in “Pride and Prejudice”).

Movies like “Bridget Jones’s Diary” are a great way to introduce modern audiences to Austen’s works without the Regency era setting and language. Many Austen fans got their first taste of her novels and more authentic adaptations after watching movies like “Bridget Jones’s Diary” and “Clueless.” We’ve gotta love them for that alone.

While the movie has plenty of blatant references and character inspirations, 1995 “Pride and Prejudice” star Colin Firth and "Sense and Sensibility's" Hugh Grant appearing are fun Easter eggs for Austen fans.

4. 'Emma' (1996 and 2020 movies)

“Emma” is arguably one of Austen’s most beloved and well-known works by literature fans and even pop culture savants largely unfamiliar with the writer. While all of Austen’s works take place in the Regency era when they were published, there’s a versatility and timelessness to the story that allows for authentic adaptations, modernized iterations, and even pop culture staples inspired by the story without precisely replicating the characters (we’re looking at you, “Clueless”).

Simply put, Emma is a young, beautiful, and wealthy busybody who meddles in the love lives of her friends and those around her to “better” their lives. In the process, she ends up bettering her own the most. There’s certainly an argument that the novel (and its adaptations) are a criticism of society forcing marriage down women’s throats without the ability to achieve independence without a man — especially during the Regency era. Austen was typically about 100 years ahead of her time in terms of feminism, which might explain why she has been such a favored voice for women and remains so to this day.

While the 1996 movie “Emma” is a beloved classic, the 2020 iteration by the same also established itself as a powerful and popular adaptation. The Gwyneth Paltrow-led ‘96 movie doesn’t typically get the authentic ribbon from Austen fans with somewhat more watered-down characters that don’t get the full range to be as layered and sometimes unlikeable and problematic as they are in the novel. We also don’t get the full picture of the period’s class issues. We can chalk up both criticisms to the fact that the movie goes in more of a rom-com direction than a true adaptation.

As for the 2020 “Emma” movie, fans typically agree that it’s much more authentic to the OG Austen story. Not only do the characters feel imperfect and dimensional like the original, but the entire movie feels truer to the source material. Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma) does a phenomenal job capturing Emma’s layered and often lovingly flawed persona. It definitely feels like a 2020 movie, but some of the best historical fiction projects have debuted lately — between my personal favorite “The Great” and “Bridgerton.”

These recent historical explorations typically nail down the spirit of the time period with vibrant sets and costuming, while letting some modernity, humor, and music choices keep it from feeling too stuffy. 2020’s “Emma” does just that, maintaining the spirit of the original characters while breathing new life into them.

3. 'Sense and Sensibility' (1995)

1995 really was the Year of Austen in Hollywood. In addition to No. 1 and No. 2 on this list, “Sense and Sensibility” got the Hollywood makeover that year. Not only did the movie adaptation snag Best Motion Picture (Drama) and Best Screenplay (Motion Picture) at the Golden Globes, but it also took home a Best Film BAFTA. The cast also walked away with several major awards. Suffice it to say, it wasn’t just Austen fans who saw the merit of “Sense and Sensibility.”

For anyone who needs a little brushing up on their Austen lore, “Sense and Sensibility” centers on Dashwood sisters Elinor (Emma Thompson) and Marianne (Kate Winslet), whose delicate senses are thrown through the wringer when their father dies and their dwindled finances force the family to move to a Devonshire cottage. Enter a whole lot of romantic plots and the wealthy humbling that we often see in Austen’s works. Not only does the Regency backdrop feel authentic, but the performances are stunning and the movie feels true to the source material.

2. 'Pride and Prejudice' (1995)

If you ask most Austen fans which “Pride and Prejudice” project ranks supreme, they’ll probably tell you it’s the 1995 BBC mini-series by the same name. The key component for that ranking comes from the fact that the dialogue and character arcs are about as authentic to the source material as you can possibly get in a live-action adaptation.

And sure, you might expect a BBC mini-series to have some really goofy acting, but that’s certainly not the case with “Pride and Prejudice.” I mean, come on, fans got Colin Firth as Mr. Darcy and he gave them a wet shirt scene — the Mr. Darcy scene to end all Mr. Darcy scenes (I’m speaking for the fandom here, obviously). Beyond being beloved by Austen fans (and fans of Firth’s form), the scene has since become a lauded and beloved pop culture moment.

We can’t discount Jennifer Ehle’s performance as Elizabeth Bennet, either. As often as broadcast TV mini-series sometimes get roasted, this six-episode project gave creators the length and space to do this beloved story justice with characters that dive deep beyond the surface to match the book’s depths. There was just something about 1995.

The 2005 Keira Knightley iteration is also quite popular, and if you’re looking for something delightfully unhinged, “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” fills that zombie and Jane Austen itch (is that really an itch anyone has actually ever had?).

1. 'Clueless' (1995)

Objectively (or maybe unobjectively, don’t come for me), “Clueless” is the best Jane Austen adaptation of all time. Not only is it the most well-known and beloved Austen-inspired movie, but it defined a generation and shaped ‘90s pop culture — with some trends and slang even coming back today: Um, as if. Talk to the hand. The ‘90s were like totally five years ago.

Cher Horowitz is based on Austen’s character Emma, modernized as a rich, popular Los Angeles socialite who learns how to humble herself and care about others as she makes over ‘clueless’ people like her teacher and the awkward new girl to find them love in this cruel, cruel world. What largely starts as a selfish endeavor to get better grades and appear philanthropic helps Cher to learn and grow as a person to become less superficial.

Thanks to “Clueless,” both yellow plaid and Paul Rudd (Josh as a modern take on Mr. Knightley) are known and loved by all — even though Rudd barely looks a day older than he did in the ‘90s. Alicia Silverstone did go on to play a vampire in “Vamps,” so maybe there’s something there (or more likely, just something in the Hollywood water).

