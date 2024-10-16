'The Shawshank Redemption' at 30 — here's why it remains one of the greatest movies ever

30 years ago, the world met banker Andy Dufresne in “The Shawshank Redemption.” Based on a Stephen King novella, “Shawshank” stars Tim Robbins as Andy, a banker wrongfully convicted of murdering his wife and her lover. Andy heads to Shawshank State Prison, where he will serve two consecutive life sentences. Once Andy gets off the bus, he soon meets Ellis Boyd “Red” Redding (Morgan Freeman), a popular inmate and a man who knows how to get things. Over the next 20 years, Andy and Red will form an unlikely friendship as they both search for absolution.

With excellent performances, a high approval rating, and a hopeful ending, “The Shawshank Redemption” has become one of the most popular movies of all time. However, that wasn’t the case upon its release (more on that later). Written and directed by Frank Darabont, “Shawshank” is an example of a film that continues to age gracefully thanks to its universal themes of resilience and redemption.

A near-universal approval rating

An IMDB score is not the be-all and end-all for a movie. However, “The Shawshank Redemption” has been the highest-rated movie on IMDB for 15 years with a 9.3. Keep in mind: this is a list with gigantic titles like “The Godfather,” “The Dark Knight,” “The Godfather Part II,” and “12 Angry Men.” Yet “Shawshank” continues to hold strong in the top spot.

Why is this movie so beloved? It’s a movie that crosses into multiple genres, with a story that feels like it’s made for everyone. There is something for everyone. If you’re into prison dramas, “Shawshank” shows how life behind bars can change and rehabilitate a person. Fans love it so much that they flocked to Ohio over the summer to tour the filming locations for the 30th anniversary.

Box office failure to home-viewing phenomenon

Considering the praise and recognition “The Shawshank Redemption” has received over the last three decades, it’s easy to forget its box office failure. Critics loved the film, but audiences didn’t rush to the theaters to watch a prison drama. The film was widely released on October 14, 1994, the same day “Pulp Fiction” hit theaters. “Pulp Fiction” was an easier sell: Palme d’Or winner, splashy cast, innovative premise, and the eccentric Quentin Tarantino. “Forrest Gump,” the eventual Best Picture winner, was also a box office juggernaut in the middle of its theatrical run. “Shawshank” only grossed $29 million worldwide. By all accounts, that’s a box office bomb.

Then, a rare thing happened. Before streaming, films relied on home video and cable TV for extra revenue. Even if viewers couldn’t remember the title , “Shawshank” became a gigantic hit at home, becoming the top-rented film of 1995. Turner eventually purchased the rights and began showing it on its cable networks, including TNT. Popularity soared, as a strong word of mouth led to repeat viewings at home. Add it all up, and “Shawshank” made about $100 million , a staggering number for a film once considered a failure.

Hopeful ending after a bleak drama

For about two hours, Red’s quote about hope being a dangerous thing mirrors the events in “Shawshank.” How could anyone have hope in Shawshank Prison, especially if you're Red or Andy?

Andy comes into Shawshank, and he becomes an immediate victim of sexual assault. The board denies Red parole for the first time, killing his belief that he’ll ever experience life outside prison. Andy gets a little freedom within Shawshank’s confines only for the ruthless warden (Bob Gunton) to throw him in solitary confinement for a month. When Tommy Williams (Gil Fellows) is willing to testify for Andy to make him a free man, the warden puts a bullet in his chest.

Time and time again, Andy and Red are dealt bad hand after bad hand. If this were real life, the duo would probably spend the rest of their lives in prison. But this is a movie, and after two hours of despair, Andy’s “hope is a good thing” dream becomes a reality. How can you not raise your hands in triumphant with Andy after he crawls his way to freedom? Had the film ended there, it’s still a solid conclusion.

However, the final reunion between Andy and Red as two free men on a beach is why we, the audience, keep returning to the film. “Shawshank” is as great as it is satisfying. No good thing ever dies, and neither will “The Shawshank Redemption’s” legacy.

